5 ways in which GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced will be more fun to play than GTA 5

GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced is just over a week away, and the community could not be more excited. More information has been released in recent weeks that has enlightened fans on what to expect. For example, it has always been known that the graphics would be significantly improved.

However, there are certain new features and additions for the entire community to look forward to. This article will discuss the five ways that GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced will be more fun to play than GTA 5.

GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced promises so much more

5) Transferable progress

One of the most valuable features for GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced is going to be the fact that gamers will not lose any of their progress from the past eight years. It is possible to transfer everything gamers have earned and created with their avatars from GTA 5 to the Expanded & Enhanced Edition.

At one point, there was a slight concern that moving to GTA5 on the next-gen consoles would mean that players lost all of their progress, potentially hundreds of millions of GTA$ and thousands of hours. Thankfully, this is not the case, and everyone is genuinely over the moon.

4) New ways to play missions

Short Trips missions are easier to access (Image via Sportskeeda)

The best example that Rockstar has confirmed to do with the new mission updates has to do with the Short Trips missions. Usually, players would have to complete all of the contract missions at their Agency business to unlock these missions, but this is not the case in GTA Online Expanded & Enhanced.

If Rockstar has already changed this aspect of GTA Online, gamers are very excited to find other ways to access and play specific missions in the game.

3) New vehicles and workshop

Hao and some of the possible new vehicles (Image via Rockstar Games)

New vehicles and customization options have always been some of the most fun features that Rockstar adds to GTA Online with its updates. The Expanded & Enhanced Edition will have a new auto workshop and some new cars.

Hao's Workshop will give players a new location to amp up their favorite vehicles, as well as five new cars that are being added to the game. Combining these new features creates a whole host of recent upgrades and options at the workshop that gamers have never seen before.

2) Career Builder

The career builder is a new GTA Online Expanded & Enhanced Edition feature. This is the first time that GTA Online will be available as a stand-alone game, and fans are very excited to see what this means for the future of content and DLC.

With Career Builder, older players and beginners are given a chance to start fresh with a business of their choice and a bankroll of $4 million to get started in Los Santos. This is an excellent idea, especially for newcomers, and is somewhat reminiscent of the Criminal Enterprises pack that was available online.

1) Graphics updates

One of many new screenshots showing improved GTA 5 graphics (Image via Rockstar Games)

One thing that is certain to improve players' fun in the next-gen consoles is the updated graphics. Gamers can now experience GTA 5 in stunning 4K resolutions and see things that have never been seen before.

New ray tracing and other improvements will provide a much more immersive experience with realistic depictions of the reflections and weather effects in the game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar