5 Overwatch 2 terms every beginner should know

In Overwatch 2, success depends on teamwork, communication, adaptability, and mastering key concepts. Recognizing effective combos and having beneficial positioning is essential, and sharing critical info through voice or text chat boosts team coordination for victory.

While it might seem intimidating for beginners to communicate with their team initially, it's essential for delivering crystal clear callouts to gain an advantage in the game. This article delves into the intricacies of Overwatch 2's gameplay, equipping you with crucial terms to excel as a beginner.

Zoning, Peeling, and 3 more important terms that beginners need to know in Overwatch 2

1) Hitscan

Hitscan is a term used in Overwatch 2 to describe a type of weapon that instantly registers hits on a target as soon as the player fires. Heroes using weapons with hitscan mechanics don't have to worry about travel time for bullets; they hit the target immediately if the crosshair is aimed accurately over the target at the time of firing.

In the fast-paced gameplay of Overwatch 2, Hitscan heroes such as Soldier: 76, Cassidy, Widowmaker, and Bastion excel in accurately tracking swift and far-off adversaries. This allows them to counter agile opponents effectively and get rapid eliminations.

2) Back Capping

Back Capping in Overwatch 2 is a strategic callout made in game modes like Control and Escort, where a player or team attempts to capture an objective without engaging with the opposing team. As one team focuses heavily on a part of the map other than the objective and remains oblivious to open spaces around, the other team aims to infiltrate vulnerable areas.

The Back Capping strategy is designed to surprise enemies, which can quickly go wrong if the enemy team becomes aware and detects your movements too early. This can lead to the back-capping player being eliminated before successfully claiming the objective.

3) Kiting

Kiting refers to an attacking strategy with the purpose of creating distance between your team and the enemy team. This strategy is beneficial in situations where one team is at a disadvantage due to being down in numbers. The weaker team tries to lead the opponents away from the objective by poking at them from a safe distance, before disengaging as quickly as possible and repositioning to join your teammates as they get respawned.

Highly effective in game modes like Push, this non-committal way of engaging in battle slows enemies down and lures them away from the critical objective. While kiting, beginners need map awareness and team coordination to prevent the chances of the round snowballing out of their hands.

4) Peeling

Overwatch 2 has various characters suited to adapt to numerous situations, with one such situation being ‘Peeling.’ It is a defensive maneuver where a hero, generally of a tank category like D.Va, diverts the attention and aggression of the enemy team away from the targeted support characters of their team and towards themselves.

For example, you might use a crowd control ability to stun, slow an enemy, or create barriers, provide healing, or use abilities directly interfering with enemy attacks targeting a vulnerable teammate. Skillful peeling can safeguard a team's support foundation, maintaining the chance to secure an advantage by preventing eliminations.

5) Zoning

Zoning is a strategic callout in Overwatch 2 referring to a tactical approach where players use their abilities, positioning, and presence to control the movement of the enemy team by creating specific areas of influence on the battlefield. Zoning in on an area allows your team to bolster a certain space in a way that the enemy team is reluctant or unable to enter, allowing your team to gain a tactical advantage.

Heroes who have area-denial abilities, barriers, crowd-control effects, or high damage output can deter opponents and limit their options. Effective zoning can lead to your opponents taking less favorable routes, making it easier for your team to secure the areas around the objectives and control key choke points.

Game comprehension plays a vital role in achieving victory and it is necessary to understand different game-specific callouts. Beginners should push past their initial reluctance to communicate with their team and build a strong understanding of the game-specific strategies. Team coordination is a foundational step toward achieving success in Overwatch 2.