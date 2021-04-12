5 Pokemon with the lowest Max CP in Pokemon GO

Pokemon with the lowest max CP in Pokemon GO, while not exactly great, aren't the worst by any means.

Save for a few stray examples, low max CP Pokemon are unevolved and not meant for use in battles in the first place. And since evolving Pokemon in the game doesn't require a Pokemon to battle at all, this means that an unevolved Pokemon's max CP bears little to no effect on it.

Regardless of how little max CP means for many of these Pokemon, here are the five lowest max CP creatures in Pokemon GO!

Five Pokemon with lowest Max CP in Pokemon GO

#5 - Shedinja

Shedinja (Image via Niantic)

Shedinja is a very odd Pokemon in general but is even more so in Pokemon GO.

Unlike in the mainline games, Shedinja does not evolve from Nincada at level 20 while an empty spot in the party and Poke ball are both available. In fact, it doesn't evolve at all. Shedinja has only been obtainable through special research tasks from events, making it exceptionally rare.

But with all that said, Shedinja is nothing more than a trophy for a player's collection. It is guaranteed to have only one stamina, making it go down in a single hit. And its max CP of 445 at level 50 certainly doesn't make things better.

#4 - Happiny

Happiny (Image via Game Freak)

Happiny is a Generation IV Pokemon that evolves into Chansey with 25 candies, and in 15km, walked with Happiny as the player's buddy Pokemon.

It's a mono-Normal-Type Pokemon that is currently only obtainable through hatching eggs. Across all the x-km rotations that Happiny has shown up in so far, it seems to be most commonly included in 2km and 7km egg rotations.

Oh, and its max CP is 419 at level 50, for what it's worth.

#3 - Azurill

Azurill (Image via Niantic)

This little Normal and Fairy-type squirt will eventually evolve into Marill with the assistance of 25 candies. And, just like Happiny, it is exclusively found through eggs. It has consistently been found in 5km eggs but has been known to be included frequently in 2km and 7km eggs throughout various events.

And its max CP is a whopping 411 at level 50!

#2 - Feebas

Feebas (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Feebas actually manages to share the lowest max CP in Pokemon GO at the moment, sitting at a paltry 310 max CP at level 50. However, it falls behind the other lowest of the low for a handful of reasons.

First off, the other has a Shadow form, and Feebas does not. Secondly, it is far less common than its low-CP buddy. And third, ok, there isn't actually a third reason. But there's not exactly a lot separating the two leaders of the list, so these few reasons are enough to put it in second place.

#1 - Magikarp

Magikarp (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The flopping menace Magikarp is an absolute terror of the, yeah, no, it's just a fish. Magikarp shares Feebas's feeble 310 max CP at level 50. What's more, it requires an absurd amount of candies to evolve in Gyarados: 400 whole candies!

But with Gyarados' 3k+ max CP and its access to a Mega Evolution, the struggle for candies is more than worth it. This little fish turns into a veritable monster, making it the best of the worst (though, to be fair, it was only really competing with Feebas).