Bug-type Pokemon are typically considered weak, but the category has gained plenty of fans over the years.

There are many trainers who adore Bug-type Pokemon, basing their entire teams around them. In truth, there are some Bug-types are extremely powerful in battle.

From the start of the franchise to the most recent adaption of Sword and Shield, many Bug-types have been introduced. There are old and new for fans to enjoy in these games.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 most popular Bug Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Durant

Durant has been around since Generation V, but gained a huge boost in popularity in Sword and Shield. It quickly found itself as a very useful competitive battling Pokemon. With Hustle as an ability and being able to Dynamax, Durant was a favorite for a long time. It got a massive attack upgrade and wouldn't miss with a Max Move. Trainers fell in love with its surprising power.

#4 - Shuckle

The people absolutely adore Shuckle. It has some of the worst stats in the game, except for its defensive ones. Its base Defense and Special Defense are both 230. Shuckle is a bit of a niche Pokemon, but with a fun Bug/Rock-typing and its strange cuteness, it has become very popular. It is a bit of a meme at this point even.

#3 - Centiskorch

Centiskorch is a brand new Bug-type introduced in Sword and Shield. It has a very unique type of Fire/Bug. It also received a Gigantamax form. It is a pretty decent battler and is simply a cool Pokemon. The design and style of Centiskorch made fans happy to see a new Bug-type that wasn't just a weak early game encounter.

#2 - Orbeetle

Orbeetle is another Bug-type added in Sword and Shield. It is a Bug/Psychic-type, giving it some extra weaknesses, but it makes up for it in defense and speed. Both of its defensive stats are great. Like Centiskorch, it has a Gigantamax form. This where it really become popular. That is because Gigantamax Orbeetle looks like a UFO. That is awesome.

#1 - Butterfree

Butterfree is the most popular Bug-type Pokemon of all time, not just in Sword and Shield. It followed the trend and got a really neat Gigantamax form too. Butterfree has been a fan favorite since Generation I and its part in the early anime series. Butterfree can be a great partner or a formidable foe in battle.