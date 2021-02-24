The Ice Type Pokemon selection in Sword and Shield is filled with popular creatures.

With the addition of two DLCs, the Pokedex for Pokemon Sword and Shield is quite expansive, with many great new and returning Ice Pokemon. The DLC Crown Tundra reintroduced a lot of great Ice Pokemon. Especially via Max Raid Den, allowing the player to capture many previous legendaries.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

5 most popular Ice Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Weavile

The Sharp Claw Pokemon, Weavile, made its way onto many players first teams in Diamond & Pearl. Generation IV added many evolutions to old Pokemon, like Weavile. This was an amazing development and something fans would love to see again in future games.

Weavile's typing of Dark/Ice is entirely unique. Unfortunately it requires a Razor Claw to evolve, which can't be obtained until very late in the game in Diamond & Pearl. Weavile was added to the roster of Pokken as well.

#4 - Articuno

The first member of the Legendary Birds trio, Articuno is a majestic. The original Legendary trio is hard to beat in terms of popularity, as fans look at them quite fondly.

It's impossible to forget Charizard's epic battle with Noland's Articuno in the anime. Trainer Noland managed to befriend an Articuno, and battle Ash's Charizard. Truly an amazing scene.

#3 - Glaceon

Glaceon is one of the members of the Eevee evolution tree. Eevee can evolve into many Pokemon, and all of them have stayed popular through the years. Glaceon was introduced in the Generation IV games, evolvable by making use of an Ice Stone.

Glaceon is actually one of the least popular of the Eeveelutions, but still manages to be quite popular overall. The original ones are extremely popular and so are the Generation II ones.

#2 - Alolan Ninetales

Many of the Alolan forms of Kanto Pokemon are very popular, and this may be the most popular one. Alolan Ninetales is loved by many fans as it's just a magnificent design. Ninetales is a very popular Pokemon as well, so any form of it would likely be popular.

Alolan Ninetales is a really solid Pokemon as well, with the ability Snow Warning activating Hail when it enters battle. It's incredibly fast and boasts good moves like Blizzard and Aurora Veil.

#1 - Lapras

The surfing Pokemon, Lapras, has been extremely popular ever since its debut in Generation I. It gets a great amount of screen time in the anime as its Ash & friends' main means of travel in the Orange Islands.

In Sword and Shield, it gained a new Gigantamax form as well. This Gigantamax form is formidable as well, with an amazing signature move called Max Resonance.