5 most popular characters in Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss

There is a new Spiral Abyss reset in the Genshin Impact 4.3 update. The number of enemies on the current Floor 12 combined is less compared to the previous cycles, but Travelers have to face more overworld bosses, such as the Thunder Manifestation and Hydro Tulpa. They are pretty annoying enemies since they teleport to random locations and have a high HP pool.

Data collected on the YShelper app has shown the most popular and useful characters that were effective against such enemies. On that note, Travelers can find the five most used units in the Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss.

Note: The data is subject to change since there's still time until the next reset.

Genshin Impact 4.3: 5 most used characters in Spiral Abyss Floor 12

5) Baizhu

Baizhu is an amazing healer (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage Rate: 66.7%

Sitting in fifth rank is Baizhu. Since he is a Dendro character, triggering Bloom and Hyperbloom reactions with him is easy. Baizhu is also an amazing option to use against the Hydro Tulpa since it can hit hard in its enhanced state, which can be slightly dangerous. Thus, it shouldn't be surprising that he is one of the most picked characters in the Spiral Abyss.

4) Neuvillette

Neuvillette is excellent in the second half of Floor 12 (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage Rate: 72.8%

Neuvillette is the fourth most used character in Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss. While he is useless in the first half of Floor 12 because of Hydro Tulpa, he is one of the best main DPS units that can be used in the second half. He is a ranged damage dealer, which can be extremely useful against the Thunder Manifestation since it moves around a lot and keeps teleporting to random spots.

3) Furina

Furina is the best support to use in Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage Rate: 74.2%

The third most picked character in the Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss is Furina. She is the best damage support in the game at the moment, so it is natural for her to be ranked this high. Despite being a Hydro character, Furina can still be used in the first half of Floor 12 against Hydro Tulpa because of the damage buffs she provides from her Elemental Burst.

2) Nahida

Nahida is the best Dendro character (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage Rate: 75.2%

Slightly ahead of Furina is the Dendro Archon Nahida. Thanks to how good the Dendro reactions are, the God of Wisdom can be used in both halves of the Spiral Abyss. Nahida is great against Hydro Tulpa since its entire body is made of water; it is easy to trigger any Hydro-based reactions. It is also worth noting that ever since her release, she has always been one of the top choices in Abyss.

1) Zhongli

Zhongli is the most popular character in the Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage Rate: 85.4%

When writing this article, Zhongli is the most picked character in Genshin Impact 4.3's Spiral Abyss Floor 12. It is worth highlighting that he is also the only one with over 80% usage rate, creating a significant gap between him and the rest. In any case, it makes sense that Zhongli is number one since he has a near-unbreakable shield, which can be useful against Thunder Manifestation and Hydro Tulpa.

This statistic is based on the data submitted by 160,692 Genshin Impact players on the Yshelper app. It hasn't been long since the reset, so there is a good chance that the usage rates and ranking of the characters might change in the upcoming days.