5 most popular female Twitch streamers in September 2022

In recent years, there has been an increasing number of female streamers thriving in the content creation industry. Although the scene is still primarily dominated by men, with plenty of work still to be done in terms of gender equality on the internet, there are a lot of women on Twitch and other streaming platforms leading the way.

The list below will look at some of the most popular women on Twitch in terms of viewership (hours x average viewers) as of September 2022.

Female Twitch streamers who are beyond successful

1) Pokimane

Although Imane "Pokimane" is streaming less frequently recently, she remains the "Queen of Twitch." With over nine million followers on her Twitch channel, as well as an average of 16,000 viewers on her streams, she is the most popular female streamer on Twitch.

A while ago, Pokimane told her fans she was experiencing symptoms of burnout. Due to this, she decided to put streaming on hold for a while to focus on her mental health as well as creative projects on other platforms, such as YouTube. She made it a point to clarify that she had not given up on streaming.

Pokimane returned to Twitch on September 1 after being inactive on the site for a month and a half. Fans welcomed her back, and her recent streams saw 5,000 more viewers on average compared to the ones before her break.

2) Emiru

OTK Twitch streamer Emily "Emiru" has made a name for herself as one of the top female streamers on Twitch, only behind Pokimane in terms of average viewership over the past month with 15,682 viewers. She also boasts a follower count of over a million.

Like Pokimane, Emiru began her streaming career primarily playing League of Legends. She quickly made a name for herself with both her gameplay and her cosplay. Since joining OTK, this content creator has streamed a variety of games, appealing to an even wider audience than before. Her cosplay also continues to be a focal point of her social media as well as some streams.

3) Nihachu

Niki "Nihachu" is an English-speaking German streamer living in the United Kingdom. The 20-year-old streamer is trilingual and can also use Spanish. She has lived in five different countries so far in her life. Nihachu's most recent stream averaged over 20,000 viewers, peaking at over 24,000.

Nihachu began streaming in her mid-teenage years following a corrective surgery on her legs that left her bedbound during her recovery period. The content creator decided that since she was unable to go to school and was at home playing video games anyway, she might as well give streaming a shot.

That decision seems to have paid off for the female content creator, as she currently has over 2.5 million followers on her Twitch channel. Over the last month, her content has seen an average of 14,015 viewers.

4) Corinna Kopf

Twitch streamer and Instagram influencer Corinna Kopf has certainly been one of the most popular female figures on the platform in 2022. After leaving Twitch in favor of a deal with Facebook Gaming, she returned to the Amazon-owned platform in March, with a single ban being the only hiccup since.

Although video games don't make up the majority of her content, Corinna does play Fortnite on her streams. Besides the battle royale game, she typically is just chatting with viewers or playing online slots.

Corinna Kopf has nearly amassed one million followers since returning to Twitch half a year ago. With her average viewership recently hovering over 12,000, it is reasonable to assume that she'll surpass the one-million mark in the near future.

5) QTCinderella

Although she is dating YouTube Gaming streamer Ludwig, QTCinderella is still on Twitch. However, she regularly collaborates with her partner on her channel on the red platform as well.

The female streamer has taken on several large projects over the last year, including the well-received Streamer Awards on March 12. She has recently been hosting her second annual Sh*tcamp, an event featuring numerous popular streamers competing in different challenges over the course of several days.

Averaging nearly 25,000 viewers on her recent streams, things have gone well for her. Her follower count is nothing to scoff at either, currently sitting over 780,000. Over the last month, QTCinderella's streams have seen 11,215 viewers on average.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh