5 popular Twitch streamers whose popularity declined drastically

As lucrative as Twitch streaming can be, retaining an audience over a long period can be challenging. Over the past few years, many streamers have risen to great heights and peaked in popularity.

However, what comes next is often synonymous with decline and descent from the once towering heights of fame they managed to secure.

There could be multiple reasons a streamer may fall from grace or lose popularity. Among the many reasons include the content getting outdated, the streamers themselves getting involved in some controversies, or losing interest in streaming altogether.

Five Twitch streamers who have seen declining popularity

1) Ninja

Tyler "Ninja" reached the zenith of Twitch through his Fortnite clips. In 2018, the streamer was seen playing with the likes of Drake and Travis Scott.

During that time, many considered Ninja the best Fortnite player in the world. However, he has not been able to maintain the same popularity throughout his career.

In August 2019, Ninja announced that he would exclusively stream on Mixer. Unfortunately for the American, the Microsoft platform was shut down the following year, and since his return to Twitch, he has not been able to reach the great heights he once claimed.

For context, he averaged between 50-100K before leaving Twitch. Since his return, he has been averaging only 15-20K per stream.

2) Greekgodx

Dimitri "Greekgodx" has been making rounds online over the past few weeks for making controversial remarks that many have considered misogynist. He has also received two suspensions from Twitch over the past month and a half, but before his decline, he was hot property on the platform.

Greekgodx rose to popularity after stream sniping Tyler1 in H1Z1 and other games. The duo soon started playing together, which the audience seemed to have loved.

After debuting on Twitch, Dimitri averaged over 10K viewers daily, with many of his streams reaching over 20K. Since his controversy, however, Greekgodx has only managed to garner around 2-4K average viewers on each stream.

3) Tfue

The second Fortnite star on this list is Turner "Tfue." The Former FaZe member was often considered among the best Fortnite players in his prime, along with other streamers.

Although he still boasts over 11.1 million followers on Twitch, his average viewership has declined drastically over the years.

To begin with, during his peak years between 2018 and 2019, Tfue would attract over 40K average viewers per stream. However, since the drop in popularity of Fortnite streaming, his viewer base has also fallen.

Presently, he has an average viewership of 10K-20K. He has, however, seen a marginal rise in viewership over the past few months.

4) Myth

Ali "Myth" recently signed a multi-million dollar exclusive deal with YouTube, but not before he had conquered Twitch in the previous few years. However, his fall in stock was as quick as his rise to fame.

Instead, it included many ups and downs. Being a Fortnite streamer in 2018 meant that the content was still fresh, and Myth had gained quick popularity.

Although he was an esports player for TSM, since 2020, Myth has dabbled in different games, and presently, he is a variety streamer. Despite still being active, he has failed to retain the same viewership he once enjoyed.

From having over 40K average viewers on his streams in 2018, Myth could only amass 1-5K viewers on average before departing the platform.

5) Cizzorz

Jack "Cizzorz's" decline from what has been an illustrative career has been nothing short of a tragedy. He became famous after becoming the proud creator of Fortnite Deathrun 1.0.

Three more Deathrun editions followed, including prize money for the winner. However, he has battled mental health and depression over the past couple of years, coinciding with an unfortunate loss in his viewership.

From receiving well over 10K average viewers at a time, the FaZe Clan member barely attracted any audience. This led to a loss of motivation, resulting in him being inactive for most of the past year.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far