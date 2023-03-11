5 rarest COD Mobile operator skins players would like to see return

The new season of COD Mobile is live right now, and FPS fanatics worldwide are enjoying all the content that it has to offer.

There are plenty of operator skins in COD Mobile. The game introduces a new and attractive skin with every one of their Battle Passes or special events. However, some of these skins are rarer than others, making it difficult for players to obtain them.

This article lists five of the rarest operator skins in COD Mobile that almost every player would spend thousands of coins to obtain.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Battery – Demolition and other operator skins in COD Mobile that are difficult to obtain

1) Ghost - Plasma

The Ghost - Plasma soldier crate contains one of the most sought-after but rarest operator skins in COD Mobile. It comes with a wingsuit, a backpack, a sticky grenade, a knife, and a special skin for the AK47. The skin features a gray and purple color combination. What makes it especially amazing for some players is that it is named after Ghost, one of the most popular characters in the franchise.

The skin was introduced in September last year, but it remains one of the rarest operator skins in the global server of the game.

2) Prophet - High Voltage

The Prophet Soldier crate contains a lot of items, but what attracts players the most is the Prophet - High Voltage operator skin.

The crate contains a parachute, a sticky grenade, a flashbang grenade, a wingsuit, and an ASM10 skin. The blue and white skin looks great but is incredibly difficult to obtain.

Players have spent thousands of coins to get the Prophet Soldier crate, including the operator skin.

3) Battery – Demolition

Battery – Demolition is one of the rarest operator skins in COD Mobile, and there is a high demand for it. It comes in the Battery Soldier crate. The skin's blue, orange, and black color combination makes the operator look amazing.

The Battery Soldier crate contains plenty of other rare items, like pumpkin candy skins for the AK-47 and the LK24, as well as an Arctic .50 trick-or-treat skin.

4) Elite PMC – Going Dark

The Elite PMC operator skin comes with the Going Dark crate. None of the items in the crate are easily available in COD Mobile. The Elite PMC operator skin, which comes in the form of a black suit with small touches of orange, is especially uncommon.

The crate also brings a Going Dark backpack, a Going Dark parachute, a boat, a helicopter, a wingsuit, and another operator skin known as Outrider – Going Dark. For active players, getting the Elite PMC operator skin, in particular, is nothing short of winning the lottery.

5) Nomad – Garden

Released just before Christmas of 2019, Nomad – Garden was an operator skin that looked like a shredded Santa. Despite being three years old, it remains one of the rarest operator skins available in COD Mobile.

This operator skin was available in 2019's holiday draw, along with other amazing rewards. This holiday draw also had an amazing AK117 skin, an Jack Frost skin for RPD and BY15, a sniper skin, and much more.

While these are the five rarest operator skins available in COD Mobile, it should be noted that none of them are currently available in the game.

However, loyal fans who missed the chance to get these skins when they were available still dream of getting their hands on them someday.

Poll : 0 votes