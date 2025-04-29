5 reasons to get Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail

With Anaxa’s release date coming close, Honkai Star Rail players might wonder if getting the character is worth it. He excels in dealing Wind damage and follows the Erudition Path. Additionally, his kit is different from most DPS characters as Anaxa can inflict several Weakness Types on enemies while other characters, like Firefly, can inflict only a single one.

Ad

For those wondering, this article will list five reasons why players should pull for Anaxa when his banner drops in Honkai Star Rail version 3.2.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Exploring the reasons why you should pull for Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail

1) Can plant Weakness Types on the enemies

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned, when Anaxa is engaged in a flight, his abilities can plant different Elements as Weakness Types on his opponents. Characters like Silver Wolf and Firefly also have the same ability, albeit with a limitation. The former can plant Weakness Types depending on the Elements her teammates wield, while the latter can only inflict her own Element (Fire) on the adversaries. However, Anaxa can inflict all Weakness Types the title has on offer, making her a unique DPS character in Honkai Star Rail.

Ad

2) Best sub DPS for The Herta

The Herta (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Anaxa follows the Erudition Path, he can be placed in The Herta’s dual DPS team composition. The latter gets a damage boost whenever they get paired with a character following the aforementioned Path.

Ad

When the two are paired, Anaxa can easily trigger his free Skill every turn, allowing The Herta to gain a decent amount of Energy each time. The amount of extra Energy the Genius Society member gets will help her trigger her Ultimate faster than usual, allowing her to deal even more damage. Additionally, Anaxa’s Eidolons can help The Herta deal additional damage.

3) Anaxa can be placed in most team compositions

Ad

Anaxa (Image via HoYoverse)

As Anaxa’s kit is quite versatile in Honkai Star Rail, he can be paired with most characters and placed in any Hypercarry team composition. Since he can inflict Weakness Types on the adversaries, he can even be paired with Break Effect healers, as they can heal and deal a decent amount of Break damage.

Ad

Other than that, Anaxa can be paired with most meta-defining Harmony units, such as Tribbie, Ruan Mei, Sunday, Remembrance Trailblazer, and more. Since there is a chance that players will have at least two units from the abovementioned list, you can build an exceptional team right after getting this 5-star Erudition unit.

4) Anaxa is extremely free-to-play friendly

The Great Cosmic Enterprise (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Although the recent limited-time 5-star characters weren’t really free-to-play friendly, Anaxa is. Trailblazers can get his 4-star BiS Light Cone for free just by participating and finishing the new event Star Rail WORLD. Since it's an event LC, you can Superimpose it to the maximum level. Besides that, Anaxa can easily shine on the battlefield when paired with various free-to-play characters like Remembrance Trailblazer, Tingyun, Pela, Gallagher, and more.

Ad

Hence, if you are looking for a good DPS unit, you should get Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail 3.2.

5) Exceptional lineup of VAs

Expand Tweet

Ad

Besides being a meta-defining damage dealer, Anaxa also features an exceptional lineup of voice actors. While not all the time but players tend to acquire various 5-star characters depending on the individual voicing them.

Currently, the individual behind his English voice is Stephen Fu, who is known for voicing Iron Fist from Marvel Rivals and Naofumi from The Rising of the Shield Hero.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Honkai Star Rail updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.