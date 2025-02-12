Anaxa VA in Honkai Star Rail: Japanese and other voice actors

By Argha Halder
Modified Feb 12, 2025 07:22 GMT
Anaxa, one of the upcoming characters in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Anaxa, one of the upcoming characters in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse announced Anaxa as one of the playable characters for the Honkai Star Rail version 3.2. Players are quite excited for the update’s release as Castorice was also revealed as a playable unit scheduled for the same patch. While Trailblazers met various Amphoreus characters during the version 3.0 story mission, Anaxa has yet to introduce himself. Players might wonder about his voice actors.

We discuss Anaxa’s VA in Honkai Star Rail across all languages and their notable works.

Anaxa’s Japanese VA in Honkai Star Rail

Uchida Yuma voices Anaxa’s Japanese voice lines. He is a prominent Seiyuu from Japan who has worked on numerous anime shows and video games.

Some of Yuma’s notable roles are:

  • Megumi Fushiguro from Jujutsu Kaisen
  • Nagisa Kiryu from Classroom Crisis
  • Ash Lynx from Banana Fish
  • Iori Kitahara from Grand Blue
  • Kyo Sohma from Fruits Basket (2019)
  • Ritsuka Uenoyama from Given

Anaxa’s Chinese VA in Honkai Star Rail

Qian Wenqing is Anaxa’s Chinese VA. Qian has been working in the voice acting industry for a long time and has great experience in this field.

Some of his past roles are as follows:

  • Ye Zimu from Villian initialization
  • Chu Yang from The Nine Heavens of Proud
  • Qian Yang from Black Gate
  • Zhang Yituo from I Have No Choice But to Betray the Earth
  • Han Li from A Mortal’s Journey to Immortality: The Battle of Yanjiabao
  • Ayi from My Embarrassing Childhood Friend
  • Ange from Legend of the Spirit Cat

Anaxa’s Korean VA in Honkai Star Rail

Anaxa’s Korean VA is Lee Sang-jun. Sang-jun recently started his voice-acting career as a freelancer. Here are some of his past works:

  • Romeo from Saha and Milo
  • Todd from Half and Friends
  • Hyunsoo from Restricted Love Zone
  • Naohiro Sasaki from WINBRE
  • Jansol from Zombie Daughter
  • Tong Beetle from Bingsing Forest Delivery

