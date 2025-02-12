HoYoverse announced Anaxa as one of the playable characters for the Honkai Star Rail version 3.2. Players are quite excited for the update’s release as Castorice was also revealed as a playable unit scheduled for the same patch. While Trailblazers met various Amphoreus characters during the version 3.0 story mission, Anaxa has yet to introduce himself. Players might wonder about his voice actors.

We discuss Anaxa’s VA in Honkai Star Rail across all languages and their notable works.

Anaxa’s Japanese VA in Honkai Star Rail

Expand Tweet

Trending

Uchida Yuma voices Anaxa’s Japanese voice lines. He is a prominent Seiyuu from Japan who has worked on numerous anime shows and video games.

Some of Yuma’s notable roles are:

Megumi Fushiguro from Jujutsu Kaisen

Nagisa Kiryu from Classroom Crisis

Ash Lynx from Banana Fish

Iori Kitahara from Grand Blue

Kyo Sohma from Fruits Basket (2019)

Ritsuka Uenoyama from Given

Also read: Honkai: Star Rail to buff older characters to reduce power creeping

Anaxa’s Chinese VA in Honkai Star Rail

Qian Wenqing is Anaxa’s Chinese VA. Qian has been working in the voice acting industry for a long time and has great experience in this field.

Some of his past roles are as follows:

Ye Zimu from Villian initialization

Chu Yang from The Nine Heavens of Proud

Qian Yang from Black Gate

Zhang Yituo from I Have No Choice But to Betray the Earth

Han Li from A Mortal’s Journey to Immortality: The Battle of Yanjiabao

Ayi from My Embarrassing Childhood Friend

Ange from Legend of the Spirit Cat

Also read: Most used teams in Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 Pure Fiction

Anaxa’s Korean VA in Honkai Star Rail

Expand Tweet

Anaxa’s Korean VA is Lee Sang-jun. Sang-jun recently started his voice-acting career as a freelancer. Here are some of his past works:

Romeo from Saha and Milo

Todd from Half and Friends

Hyunsoo from Restricted Love Zone

Naohiro Sasaki from WINBRE

Jansol from Zombie Daughter

Tong Beetle from Bingsing Forest Delivery

Also read: Most picked characters in Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 Pure Fiction

Check out the following section for more articles on this gacha title:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.