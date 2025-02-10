Most used teams in Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Pure Fiction

With Pure Fiction — one of the end-game modes — recently refreshing in Honkai Star Rail 3.0, a chart showcasing the most picked team compositions to clear the activity surfaced online. The chart posted on X by @StarRailVerse1 shows each team's pick rate for this activity, giving players an idea about which one's the best. In this way, it can also help those struggling to complete Pure Fiction.

This article lists the top 10 teams with the most pick rate in Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Pure Fiction.

10 Honkai Star Rail 3.0 teams with the highest pick rate in Pure Fiction

Expand Tweet

Trending

According to the post by @StarRailVerse1, the top 10 most used team compositions in Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Pure Fiction are:

Firefly, Lingsha, Ruan Mei, and Fugue – 6.74% Herta, The Herta, Lingsha, and Remembrance Trailblazer – 4.41% Sunday, Jing Yuan, Robin, and Aventurine – 4.13% Jiaoqiu, Pela, Aventurine, and Acheron – 3.77% Fugue, Lingsha, Ruan Mei, and Rappa – 2.96% Aventurine, Black Swan, Acheron, and Kafka – 2.60% Herta, Robin, Jade, and Aventiurine – 1.47 Remembrance Trailblazer, Robin, Herta, and The Herta – 1.36% Aventurine, Feixiao, Robin, and Herta – 0.73% Ruan Mei, Himeko, Fugue, and Herta – 0.69%

Amongst the abovementioned team compositions, we can see the majority excelling in the BE playstyle. This shows how effective the playstyle is in Honkai Star Rail 3.0. Besides that, various follow-up attack and Hypercarry teams can also be spotted on the list.

Ruan Mei (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Since Firefly is the best Break Effect DPS character, her super break Hypercarry team secured first place with the highest pick rate. Following Firefly’s super break team is The Herta’s dual DPS team in second place with a 4.41% pick rate.

Apart from the Firefly Break team, we can see another BE composition including Rappa. Since the sustainers and buffers in this playstyle are mostly universal, Rappa is accompanied by Fugue, Lingsha, and Runa Mei.

Himeko in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

As for the FUA teams, a variety of them can be seen on this list. Several follow-up attack DPS units like Jade, Feixiao, Himeko, and Herta were used to build most of the teams specializing in this playstyle. Excluding the 5-stars, Herta (4-star) can be seen in most FUA team compositions. This shows how valuable this unit is in Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Pure Fiction.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail to buff older characters to reduce power creeping

Check out the following section for more Honkai Star Rail articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.