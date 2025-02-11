Pure Fiction, an end-game activity, is an easy source of Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail 3.0. This game mode refreshes once in a while, allowing players to challenge it to acquire various rewards, including the aforementioned premium currency and Jade Feather. Following the recent reset, X user @StarRailVerse1 posted a list of characters that displays their pick/usage rate in the activity.

This article lists the 10 most used characters in Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Pure Fiction.

Who are the most picked characters in Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Pure Fiction?

The top 10 characters with the highest pick rate in Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Pure Fiction are:

The Herta – 71.92% Herta – 63.20% Acheron – 54.10% Robin – 53.44% Aventurine – 53.18% Remembrance MC (Trailblazer) – 44.49% Sunday – 41.52% Lingsha – 39.45% Ruan Mei – 37.89% Fu Xuan – 28.86%

Since Pure Fiction features waves of enemies that spawn continuously, FUA characters are great for the mode. While The Herta is not a follow-up attack unit, she must be accompanied by another Erudition character. This is where her 4-star variant comes into play.

The Herta (Image via HoYoverse)

As can be seen, both The Herta and Herta have an exceptional amount of pick rates – 71.92% and 63.20%, respectively, in Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Pure Fiction. Since other Erudition characters in this title are mostly limited-time 5-stars, Herta’s pick rate being this high is not surprising.

Acheron is in third place with a 54.10% pick/usage rate. She can easily use her ultimate that deals absurd AoE damage, capable of instantly eliminating adversaries. Even though this Galaxy Ranger is not an FUA character, her damage output is on par with the units excelling in the aforementioned playstyle.

Robin and Aventurine are exceptional support units for the follow-up attack characters. While Robin usually gets placed in specific team compositions, Aventurine can be used in various Hypercarry teams.

Remembrance Trailblazer's ultimate animation (Image via HoYoverse)

Moving onto Remembrance MC and Sunday, both characters are typically used in teams that feature a memosprite. However, they can also be paired with The Herta, one of the newest 5-star characters.

Others on the list are Lingsha, Ruan Mei, and Fu Xuan. Lingsha and Ruan Mei are universal BE characters who can be placed in most team compositions regardless of the playstyle, while Fu Xuan can be featured in various CRIT-based teams.

