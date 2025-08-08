5 reasons to get Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail

Players are hyped over Hysilens’ release in Honkai Star Rail. She is the newest Nihility character who excels in the DoT playstyle. Since she is the first DoT character in a while and Kafka getting buffed, the playstyle might end revive. As she is a new character in HSR, players might wonder why they should get Hysilens.This article lists five reasons for players to pull for Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail.Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author’s opinion.Reasons why Trailblazers should get Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail, explored1) Can simultaneously inflict DoT debuffs and render the enemies vulnerableUnlike other characters in Honkai Star Rail that excel in the Damage over Time playstyle, Hysilens can plant DoT debuffs on the enemies and make them vulnerable, simultaneously. To do the latter, Hysilens can use either her Skill or her Ultimate, as both abilities can make the adversaries take more damage.Meanwhile, Hysilens can inflict DoT debuffs on the enemies that get hit by her allies. This means if she is paired with two high SPD units, the amount of DoT debuffs she will be able to inflict can be lethal.2) Extremely low chances of getting powercreptAlthough the DoT characters have been powercrept for a while, the chances of the same happening to Hysilens are extremely low, as the developers have buffed the old characters, including Kafka, to make them relevant again. Since she is the main DPS unit of most DoT team compositions, Hysilens can easily accompany her in any activity.Additionally, Hysilens is a new character in Honkai Star Rail. The developers usually favor the new unit in most activities, especially the end-game ones, to make sure they can get the spotlight.3) Building Hysilens is exceptionally easyBest Relic set for Hysilens (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)Like most DoT characters in Honkai Star Rail, building Hysilens will be exceptionally easy when she debuts. Most of her abilities scale with ATK, meaning players need to look for gear with the aforementioned stat when farming her Relics and Ornaments. Besides that, Trailblazers need a decent amount of EHR (Effect Hit Rate) and SPD, which they can easily get.Since the ATK stat is quite common on most Relic and Planar Ornament pieces, players can get a Hysilens build ready in no time.4) Exceptional character design and VAsAnother reason for Trailblazers should pull for Hysilens is her beautiful character design and VAs. Her animations when triggering abilities are breathtaking, especially her Ultimate. Moreover, Hysilens’ torso is transparent, where players can see water and bubbles.Besides that, Hysilens’ VA lineup is one of the reasons players should pull her. Her Japanese VA is Manaka Iwami, who is famous for her role in Oshi no Ko as Akane Kurokawa and The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten as Mahiru Shiina.5) Best support for KafkaKafka in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)To build an exceptional DoT team composition, you will need Kafka as the primary DPS unit. In that composition, if you pair her with Hysilens, the DPS will be able to deal an absurd amount of damage when the enemies are vulnerable. Moreover, Kafka can launch follow-up attacks alongside her abilities, which helps Hysilens plant more DoT debuffs on the adversaries, boosting the former’s damage.If you already have Kafka and want a support that can increase her damage output, Hysilens is the one you should roll in Honkai Star Rail version 3.5.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates related to the title.