5 reasons why horror-lovers will want to pick up Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 has taken center stage in community discussions, with enthusiasts expressing their admiration for its narrative and fresh gameplay elements. Remedy Entertainment has truly excelled in incorporating a diverse range of elements and delivering a game that appeals to both long-time fans and newcomers, offering an engaging experience. While it places a strong emphasis on maintaining a sense of realism, it's the horror components that truly define its essence.

Alan Wake 2 serves as a prime illustration, with its components establishing an entirely elevated standard for modern horror games. While the majority of horror games typically revolve around action-packed gameplay featuring formidable protagonists, this title distinguishes itself by embracing a distinct approach. Its gameplay takes back to the era of PlayStation 2 horror games, evoking memories of influential franchises such as Silent Hill, which redefined and enriched the experience for enthusiasts of the genre.

Here are five compelling reasons why fans of horror should unquestionably include Alan Wake 2 on their must-play list.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 five reasons why horror-lovers will want to pick up Alan Wake 2: Art style, story pacing, and more

1) Artistic horror

A unique combination of art and horror. (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

While there are various aspects of horror present in Alan Wake 2, one particularly innovative feature is the artistic style employed by Remedy to elicit fear. Rather than feeling like a contrived attempt to frighten players, it serves as a compelling method to instill a sense of dread about what lies ahead.

Throughout Alan's gameplay, players will encounter graffiti on the walls. These feature words or concise sentences that provide insight into Alan's character and his profession as a writer.

You'll find yourself immersed in a realm where you'll delve into Alan Wake's creative psyche, an experience that combines engagement and horror. This is due to his diverse range of literary works, spanning genres like noir, comics, romance, and more.

As a result, the environment you'll encounter in Alan's journey will blend elements from his various writings. These graffiti messages will both caution and amuse you, offering references that establish a connection between his profession and the eerie dimension in which Alan is ensnared.

2) Pace of the game

A perfect blend of action and horror. (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

When a horror-enthusiast engages in a game from the genre, numerous considerations occupy their thoughts. This includes the effectiveness of fear-inducing elements, the background music, the ambiance, the sense of foreboding, and the combat mechanics.

In Alan Wake 2, these elements have been masterfully incorporated, resulting in a seamless experience that doesn't appear rushed or forced. The game commences at a steady pace and gradually intensifies the suspense.

Alan Wake 2 skillfully sustains its tension in the realm of horror, with each chilling scenario serving a distinct purpose. These situations effectively serve as preludes to the impending confrontations with foes or impending peril, ensuring the game's atmosphere remains consistently gripping. In summary, Alan Wake 2 adeptly maintains its thematic coherence.

3) Psychological horror

Alan Wake 2 features psychological horror elements (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Alan Wake 2 goes beyond simply evoking fear through its terrifying foes and atmospheric designs. It incorporates psychological horror elements that will intensify your horror gaming encounter. Aspects such as fleeting imagery vividly depict Alan's troubled psyche, his abrupt immersion into live shows, and the nightmares plaguing him.

Alan grapples with panic attacks and is far from a formidable character armed with an arsenal of weapons and combat prowess. He is instead portrayed as a shattered, desperate, and unhinged individual desperately seeking an escape from the Dark World that has ensnared him for nearly 13 years.

These facets make him an ideal protagonist for a horror game, elevating the realism. Playing as a character plagued by nightmarish experiences and observing his reactions to dire circumstances adds an extra layer of authenticity to your gameplay encounter.

4) Campaigns

Alan Wake 2 presents not just one, but two distinct campaigns. In this game, you'll have the opportunity to assume control of the renowned author, Alan Wake, and a newly introduced character, an FBI agent named Saga Anderson. Playing through both campaigns promises to deliver a truly distinctive experience, as each of the two protagonists boasts unique gameplay styles.

While their narratives are interconnected, various aspects like weapon upgrades, inventory enhancements, and combat approaches differ between them. Exploring both campaigns provides a deeper comprehension of the overall storyline, and how it will continue to unfold in future events.

Additionally, managing two protagonists with contrasting personalities – Alan, a deeply troubled character, and Saga, an FBI agent and a mother – will immerse you in an engaging and unique gameplay experience, offering diverse perspectives that enrich the storyline.

5) Live-action sequences

Alan Wake 2 introduces another groundbreaking feature with its incorporation of live-action sequences. These segments essentially serve as the game's cinematic cutscenes, but they differ by showcasing real actors. Furthermore, there are seamless transitions between in-game sequences and these live-action moments, intensifying the horror gaming experience.

The unexpected transport of the character Alan into a television show, where a host introduces him to a crowd while discussing his book, creates a chilling atmosphere. This eerie sensation arises from the apparent normalcy of the situation combined with the presence of unfamiliar people in an entirely new reality. This, effectively, cultivates a sense of fear in players.