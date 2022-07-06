5 RPGs to play if you miss Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, an RPG from developer Bethesda, made some big waves when it launched in 2011. At launch, players were astounded by its scope and diverse open world.

It brought back the core RPG elements from the previous titles in the series, with various attributes which affect the gameplay and dialogue.

It has been ten-plus years since Skyrim released, with the RPG being rereleased many times over for different next-gen consoles and in enchanted upscaled versions.

Yet, finally, Skyrim might be becoming a little stale for many users who have invested thousands of hours into it.

If such gamers are hankering for a similar RPG with an expansive open map, branching dialogue options, and a lore-filled fictional world, they’re in luck, as there are tons of such video games.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions.

Five RPGs similar to Skyrim that gamers can get their hands on

1) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The third entry in the Witcher video game series, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, sees protagonist Geralt go out searching for Ciri, his adoptive daughter, who has been recently seen around the Continent. Developed by CD Projekt Red, this action RPG was originally released in May 2015 for Windows, Xbox One, and PS4.

While Geralt is an experienced monster slayer, he still isn’t doing his best at the start of the game, unable to take on a pack of wolves on his own. Hence, players must level up and unlock some additional passive and active abilities before fully tackling the open world by progressing along the story for a while.

This RPG also includes a branching narrative for its main campaign, as well as some of the smallest side missions and monster contracts. This lets users enforce their will even in the plainest aspects of the title, although some decisions can have consequences that might become evident later.

Gamers should be careful whom they decide to help and whom they leave for dead.

2) Dragon Age: Inquisition

Developed by BioWare, Dragon Age: Inquisition was released in 2015 and was the third mainline entry in the Dragon Age series. As an action RPG, it is set on the continent of Thedas, where characters are known as Inquisitors tasked with closing the mysterious “breach” in the sky to which they are somehow linked.

Like the Mass Effect games, this BioWare title has numerous semi-open explorable areas that consist of the in-game world players can traverse. Across the world, they will meet and interact with several NPCs, which can sometimes be necessary, through dialogue options.

Based on the user’s race and class, different dialogue options for various NPCs will be available.

They can recruit up to nine companions for their party, each of whom can be interacted with and done personal favors to further their plot and strengthen bonds. Gamers will also need to make various choices regarding the larger world, which will accept the continent’s state and have consequences for the final ending.

3) Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

The Assassin’s Creed series took the RPG route in 2017 with Assassin’s Creed Origins. Developer Ubisoft has since kept up that aspect in its later games, doing its best to balance the best features of the previous titles with the new ones, like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

However, the most RPG elements in the series exist in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Set in 480 BC, players take on the role of the misthios known as Kassandra (we will ignore Alexios for this entry), who sets out in an Odyssey of her own. Intending to kill her father, Kassandra does the exact opposite by the end of the title, as users make their way across the various Greek landmasses and islands in the Aegean sea.

While primarily being a historical tale, Odyssey includes many fantastical elements in certain aspects of its main story and optional content. The game features many gamer decisions that affect the story moving forward and the possible endings available.

4) Dark Souls: Remastered

Dark Souls is an RPG released a few months before Skyrim from developer FromSoftware. And it would make its name in video game history.

The remastered version, with upscaled textures and 60 FPS compatibility, was released in 2018. Cited as one of the greatest video games of all time, this action RPG was FromSoftware’s masterpiece before Elden Ring came along.

Gamers create their character, dubbed in-game as the Chosen Undead. They must defeat enemies to gain souls by venturing out into the world of Lordran, following cryptic clues.

Souls can be used to level up by increasing various attributes, which in turn raise different attack stats. Once leveled up, players can tackle more challenging enemies, giving them a larger amount of souls.

Users will be loosely directed towards the various boss fights in the game, whom they must defeat to progress further in the story. Defeating bosses earns them a significant number of souls, which can initially even allow for multiple level-ups in one go.

Boss fights are brutal, and readers must understand their attacks and movesets to have any hope of defeating them.

5) Fallout: New Vegas

Finally, if it is the Bethesda formula players are looking to get into, they should give the best Fallout game a try. Fallout: New Vegas was released a year before Skyrim, in 2010, by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Bethesda.

Set in a nuclear irradiated post-apocalyptic Las Vegas, users take on the role of The Courier, working for the Mojave Express Postal Service.

Played as a first-person shooter, this title utilizes ranged weaponry in the form of various guns and ammunition. Like Skyrim, the proficiency for these and other competencies is governed by multiple skills and the points allotted in each.

A temporary boost to skills can be gained by reading a corresponding skill magazine found around the world.

This RPG’s core gameplay is mainly similar to Fallout 3, although many improvements have been made to streamline the experience. V.A.T.S. is significantly better than in the previous title, with various new specific attacks being updated to the system.

Weapon response and accuracy were increased to feel more realistic and refine gunplay. The game can also optionally be played in an over-the-shoulder third-person perspective.

