5 scary games to try out this Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner, and you can count on video games to make the night extra spooky. While horror titles are popular throughout the year, they are best suited for this season. Whether you are playing solo or inviting your friends over, there's no shortage of scary games to bond over this month.

Different people have varying preferences when it comes to horror games, so we've included a wide range of titles. From bloody and gory titles to heart attack-inducing releases, here are the best scary games to try out this Halloween.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Outlast, Dead by Daylight, and other scary games to play this Halloween

1) Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight is one of the best multiplayer horror games (Image via Behaviour Interactive)

Dead by Daylight is the most popular asymmetrical multiplayer horror game and is the perfect choice for those who don't want to play solo on Halloween night. It's a scary game where four people try to escape a certain map while a monster or a killer hunts them.

Each character or survivor has unique Perks and items that serve different purposes, from escaping a close encounter with the killer to rescuing a downed teammate.

Dead by Daylight is essentially a game of cat and mouse with thrilling and scary chases. Keep in mind that the title has gore and bloody themes, so only pick this up if you're into this kind of scary game.

2) Doki Doki Literature Club

Doki Doki Literature Club is more than its cute and girly cover art (Image via Team Salvato)

We've been told not to judge a book by its cover, but nothing will ever prepare you for what this game has to offer. Doki Doki Literature Club is the total opposite of its cute anime cover art. It's really hard to talk about this title without spoiling anything, but all you need to know is that the narrative takes a dark and unsettling turn after a certain point.

Doki Doki Literature Club has the usual elements of a visual novel with its creative storytelling and character choices. Its narrative is as outstanding as it is horrifying. The game features scary and graphic visuals throughout the story but isn't as gory and bloody as other popular horror titles.

Still, Doki Doki Literature Club is one of the best scary games that you should check out this spooky season.

3) Little Nightmares 2

The Little Nightmares 2 is the sequel to the original horror series (Image via Tarsier Studios)

The Little Nightmares series is a Halloween staple for those looking to play some scary games. Little Nightmares 2 is among the top titles released in 2021, which builds upon the foundation of its excellent predecessor. The gameplay remains stealth-focused, featuring complex puzzles and an interesting plot.

Perhaps the best thing about this title is the introduction of Pale City, a new location filled with unique characters and creatures.

With its excellent mix of horror and puzzles, Little Nightmares 2 is a treat for those who want something a bit more laid-back but still horrifying and challenging.

4) Outlast

Outlast is one of the scariest games of all time (Image via Red Barrels)

If you're into scary games with tons of jumpscares and copious amounts of blood and gore, Outlast is the game to pick. In the game, you are immersed in a dark world filled with horrifying monsters, and your source of vision is nothing but a small video camera that bathes everything in an eerie green glow.

The title also forces you to scavenge for batteries to keep the camera's night vision operational, and the chilling soundtrack makes these unscripted moments of searching incredibly tense.

Outlast features some of the most horrifying creatures you will ever see in a video game. It also features locations that are sure to give you the creeps. It's a bloody, gory, and intensely scary game that will keep you up on Halloween night.

5) Alan Wake Remastered

Alan Wake Remastered is a great mystery game (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Halloween is also a great time to revisit the old mystery game classics, and Alan Wake Remastered is a great choice. The game places you in the shoes of a writer who feels like a character straight out of a Stephen King novel, where a twisted narrative of nightmares is brought to life.

Although released in 2010, the remastered edition of Alan Wake is available on modern gaming platforms. It combines a creepy atmosphere, superb combat, and ingenious storytelling to deliver a scary gaming experience this Halloween.