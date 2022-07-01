5 streamer duos that are often shipped together

A common problem many popular Twitch streamers have is when fans get too interested in speculating about their personal lives, especially their love lives. Shipping is common among many fandoms, including those on Twitch.

This can be a problem when two content creators are shipped together, both for their friendship and for their romantic partners. This list looks at five duos that are commonly shipped together by fans.

Streamer duos that can't escape being shipped

1) Corpse Husband and Sykkuno

Perhaps the most noteworthy ship in the streaming world, Corpse Husband and Thomas "Sykkuno" see a crossover in their fanbases thanks to their frequent collaborations, especially when playing Among Us.

Despite the two male streamers being heterosexual, many fans like to ship the two together in a romantic relationship. Not only did Corpse say that the shipping made him feel uncomfortable, YouTuber Jacksepticeye stood up for his friends and warned fans to stop shipping the two together.

2) Mizkif and Pokimane

Matthew "Mizkif" and Imane "Pokimane" have collaborated multiple times in the past. They have appeared on each other's streams and even created TikTok clips together. With both having large fanbases, the shipping that followed their collaborations was bound to occur.

The shipping turned into rumors that they were dating in secret, although Mizkif was currently in a relationship with Maya Higa at the time. The rumors became so common that both streamers took the time to address them. Pokimane said that he was one of her favorite male friends because he didn't hit on her constantly, while Mizkif said that he was annoyed by his viewers starting false rumors whenever he had a female friend on his stream.

3) Pokimane and Myth

Pokimane has been shipped with many fellow streamers she's collaborated with, one of the first being Ali "TSM Myth." Back when she consistently played Fortnite on her stream, she would partner up with Myth on a regular basis.

While the two would occasionally act flirtatiously on stream and seemed to have good chemistry together, there was no romantic relationship between them. Fans began speculating and shipping them together, which Myth publicly spoke out against. He said that the shipping put the two in an awkward situation and put a strain on their friendship.

As she stopped playing Fortnite, Myth became less and less a part of her streams. However, they remain in contact and are still good friends to this day.

4) Sykkuno and Valkyrae

Rachell "Valkyrae" has been very secretive about her relationship status throughout her streaming career, which is not uncommon for female streamers. Fans have noticed how close she and Sykkuno are, both frequently appearing on each other's streams, likely because they live together.

The shipping involving these two content creators was rampant enough that Valkyrae addressed the rumors, explaining that the dynamic between her and Sykkuno is more like a sibling relationship than a romantic one.

5) xQc and Pokimane

Felix "xQc" and Pokimane are two of the biggest streamers on Twitch. Similar to the Mizkif situation, she and xQc frequently collaborated together, including Fortnite tournaments and co-hosting a podcast.

While there were going to be ships involving the two based on their popularity alone, the speculations and rumors really picked up after YouTube Gaming streamer Ludwig asked xQc who he considered the most attractive streamer. He was told that his answer couldn't be his girlfriend, Adept. He answered Pokimane.

