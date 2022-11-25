5 streamers who broke things on livestream in a fit of rage

Over the past decade, streamers have managed to acquire celebrity-like status. Many have gradually become the face of the entertainment industry due to their burgeoning popularity. One of the main reasons viewers tune in to watch the streamers is down to their diverse personalities.

With a range of streaming content available online, streamers often have to produce a unique range of emotions and expressions to keep the viewers glued to their stream. One such occurrence that can be seen across all cultures and language groups is streamers breaking things after losing their temper.

This article will look to list five such incidents when streamers break things.

5 times these streamers lost control

1) IShowSpeed sits on his PC

Darren "IShowSpeed" is known for his signature over-the-top reaction coupled with his outrageous rants. One of the main reasons why he has garnered such an exorbitant amount of views and subscribers is down to the fact that he has always managed to produce some spectacular moments during his live streams.

On several occasions, he has been seen breaking or disrupting his set-up due to his antics. During a stream earlier this year, he attempted to emulate Ronaldo's signature celebration in front of his monitor.

While landing the jump, he inadvertently sat on his keyboard and screen, which resulted in his set-up collapsing. This is one of the many occasions where he has broken his set-up.

2) HasanAbi can't handle Sekiro

Political commentator and Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" is not the best when it comes to video games. Although he mainly streams under the "Just Chatting" category, the Turkish-American streamer has dabbled in video games on numerous occasions.

In one stream during the lockdown, while playing a 2019 action-adventure game called Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Hasan was seen losing his temper after repeatedly dying in the game. This, in turn, caused the streamer to smash his controller against his desk. The moment has been clipped and shared on several platforms since.

3) IShowSpeed smashes Adin Ross' controller

Making his second appearance on the list, IShowSpeed managed to break Adin Ross' PS5 controller during a livestream uploaded in September 2021. During the stream, the duo played a game of NBA 2K20 against their online opponents. Unfortunately, for the streamers, they were unable to win the game, resulting in Darren losing his cool.

Adin Ross, who was streaming next door, was interrupted by his fellow streamer's arrival. The latter then exclaimed:

"We could've won this sh*t."

He then picked up Adin's controller from his desk and tossed it against the adjacent wall, breaking it into pieces.

4) Castro_1021 breaks the controller while playing FIFA

Breaking controllers and playing FIFA go hand-to-hand. FIFA streamer Edwin "Castro_1021" has often been in the thick of things when it comes to raging due to the game's mechanics.

Similar to IShowSpeed, there is not a single isolated rage moment from Castro_1021, but rather a broad range. Among the latest of his raging moments was seen during a stream last month. While playing FIFA 23, which launched in September 2022, the streamer conceded a goal from his opponent after iterating that he wouldn't.

He lost his composure and smashed his PS5 controller into the ground, breaking it in the process.

5) Dr DisRespect tries to break his headset

YouTube streamer Guy "Dr DisRespect" is easily among the most popular names within the streaming community. He launched himself into fame owing to his charismatic persona coupled with his braggadocio. Hence, when it comes to getting killed in-game, Dr DisRespect always has a hard time dealing with it.

In a stream last year, while playing the popular COD battle royale game Warzone, the mustached-maverick was seen getting outplayed by a seemingly weaker opponent. Seeing that, he took off his headset and made an attempt to tear it into pieces before flinging it to the side.

