HasanAbi reacts as Jubilee video breaks fourth wall to call him to a debate with Ben Shapiro

"HasanAbi" Piker got a huge shock on today's stream as he tried watching the latest Middle Ground episode from Jubilee. The streamer was invited by the director for a one-on-one debate-style episode in the future against a conservative spokesperson such as Ben Shapiro.

As a popular political commentator famous for his progressive viewpoints, Piker has reacted to Jubilee content for quite some time now as they also deal with socio-political themes in the game-show format. The YouTube channel is a go-to spot for many streamers, such as xQc and PewDiePie who have reacted to Jubilee on their own livestreams and/or videos.

"We know you're going to react to this video": Jubilee breaks fourth wall to invite HasanAbi to a Middle Ground episode with someone like Ben Shapiro

Early on during today's stream, HasanAbi got flabbergasted as he started to watch the latest episode of Jubilee's Middle Ground. As the streamer started the video, a snippet of him reacting to a previous clip from the YouTube channel started to play, confusing him.

After hearing the director, the Turkish-American streamer was so flummoxed that he had to stop watching and call out the fourth wall breaking:

"What the f*ck! Wait, what!?! What the, you chill. I had to turn that off. That was weird man. Okay, calm down. What? Ay yo, dude. They broke the fourth wall dude, that's like, you can't do that."

He kept describing it as weird:

"That was weird, that, um, ow. Oh, that's a weird way to start a Jubilee video, bro. What the f*ck. Yo, Jesus Christ dude."

HasanAbi explained to his audience that at first, he thought there was a glitch when his own clip was played in the video. He also commended those who had joined his stream early because latecomers wouldn't be able to experience the situation live:

"I was like, 'Is that video I was watching that got f*cked up or something? Like, why is that... yeah that was odd. Okay. Oh no, this is why you come into the broadcast early."

The video in question is titled Should Parents Ban Topics From Schools? and this is how the show's director invited him to be in a future video:

"Hey Hasan, we know you're going to react to this video, so we want to invite you to be in an episode of "Middle Ground." Maybe a one-on-one discussion with someone like Ben Shapiro? So it'll be great if you can announce your participation here first and we can get Ben's attention. For now, enjoy the video."

Social media reactions

Here's how the Redditors of r/Livestream and r/Hasan_Piker reacted to Jubilee inviting HasanAbi to their show:

The fourth-wall-breaking shenanigans have really paid off, as the clip has already crossed 30,000 views, with big streamers such as xQc reacting to it. Furthermore, fans have made it clear that they would love to see HasanAbi go head-to-head with someone like Ben Shapiro.

