5 streamers that Pokimane has had 'beef' with

Imane "Pokimane" is often considered the Queen of Twitch, as she is the most popular female streamer on the platform. While her interactions with fellow streamers are typically positive, there have been a few instances where she has gotten into beef with other streamers.

This list looks at five times streamers have had public beef with Poki.

Streamers that picked fights with Pokimane

1) JiDion

Earlier in the year, Pokimane was one of the biggest streamers to receive a ban during the "TV Meta." After streaming Avatar: The Last Airbender, she received a two-day ban. When she returned, she quickly fell victim to a hate raid, which she initially thought were bots before learning they were viewers sent by another streamer.

The streamer was JiDion, who encouraged his chat to go to her stream and spam her with sexist comments. Twitch soon banned JiDion for two weeks, later upping it to a permanent ban. He later apologized on social media and met Pokimane in person to set aside their differences and show fans that there's no bad blood between them.

2) Keemstar

Keemstar, the host of the YouTube channel Drama Alert, is known to find himself in the middle of controversy. He started a beef with the most popular female streamer when he accused her of concealing her relationship status to lead on her "virgin" fans.

While Imane certainly has more than her fair share of simps, she denied intentionally leading viewers on and called out Keem for suggesting that. While he did issue an apology, he would occasionally claim to know who her boyfriend was, threatening to leak information if she didn't speak out.

3) LeafyIsHere

LeafyIsHere is a former YouTuber whose commentary videos propelled him to popularity in 2015 and 2016. He amassed 5 million subscribers before his career was derailed by numerous controversies, followed by a three-year hiatus.

When he returned to YouTube in 2020, he returned with a strange and seemingly random fixation on attacking Pokimane. Over a few months, Leafy posted 12 videos attacking Imane, either in the title, thumbnail or in the video itself. Like Keemstar, he accused Imane of hiding her boyfriend from her fans. He also said that her style of content was lazy.

LeafyIsHere was eventually permabanned from YouTube for targeted harassment against the streamer.

4) Linus Tech Tips

Twitch recently changed how they would split the money made from ad revenue between the platform and its partnered streamers. In response, Imane offered her thoughts on Twitter as to how they could change how ads work on Twitch to make them less intrusive to the viewing experience.

Linus, the host of the YouTube channel Linus Tech Tips, spoke about her tweet on his podcast. He used a mocking feminine voice to call her take terrible. She responded by saying she was disappointed. Linus later apologized on another podcast, and they seem to be on good terms.

5) Ninja

After JiDion's hate raid on Pokimane's stream, he went to popular Fortnite streamer Ninja for advice on how to potentially escape being banned from Twitch. He offered him advice while streaming and said he would reach out to his Twitch representative to see what he could do. In doing so, he seemed to refer to Imane as a "b****," which she caught wind of and was upset by.

The feud continued to escalate, with Ninja's wife Jessica getting involved. She DM'd Pokimane to tell her they were considering suing her for defamation if she didn't stop discussing the drama on her stream. The drama seemed to peak at this point before quickly dying down once Imane and JiDion squashed their beef. Neither Pokimane nor Ninja have commented about the incident since.

