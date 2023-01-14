5 streamers who received record-breaking donations on livestream

Streamers receiving donations is always a welcome gesture from the community. Many streamers, be it on Twitch or YouTube, often rely on donations for their income. For those unaware, both the major platforms and other streaming sites, such as Kick, allow viewers to send donations to the creator of their choice, usually when they are live streaming.

While donors typically send a set amount of money to get featured on the stream or see their message pop out, some send it anonymously on charitable grounds. However, this list will cover five instances when the donation amounts were off the charts.

Ninja and 4 other streamers received an astonishing amount of donations.

5) CohhCarnage - $63,000

Ben "CohhCarnage" was left stunned when a viewer donated 33K to his charity stream a couple of years ago. Seconds later, he received another donation of 30K, taking the total contribution to his stream to cross 60K.

For those unfamiliar with the creator, CohhCarnage is a Twitch streamer and YouTuber from North Carolina. Ben, however, was involved in a donation-related controversy. During one stream, he claimed to have received a donation of over 600K. However, the aid turned out to be a false one.

4) CouRageJD - $70,000

Jack "CouRageJD" is the second creator to feature on the list. In 2019, the 100 Thieves co-owner received a whopping $70K donation. What makes this inclusion even more interesting is the identity of the donor. Popular creator Jimmy "MrBeast," the most-subscribed individual YouTuber, was the one to splash the cash.

The nature of the contribution was rather intriguing as well. Jimmy decided to donate to a random Fortnite streamer under the condition that they win. If they don't, the amount rolls over to the next streamer. CouRage JD eventually became the creator to receive a massive donation after winning the match.

3) Exotic Chaotic - $75,000

The second Fortnite streamer to be included in the list is Dallas "Exotic Chaotic." In 2019, the gamer was left speechless after receiving a massive contribution from a viewer named KingMasco.

The streamer, although relatively unknown, was moved to a joyful state upon discovering the amount he received. The creator had to manually double-check his bank account to see if the donation was the amount shown on the screen.

The creator has since shared the clip on his YouTube channel, which garnered over 100K views.

2) Ninja – $100,000

Twitch streamer Tyler "Ninja," the most followed individual on the Amazon-owned platform, acquired a considerable tup of $100K during the GuardianCon charity stream. Unfortunately, the donor's identity has remained anonymous. Upon seeing the donation, he exclaimed:

"Are you out of this world?"

For those wondering, GuardianCon is a gaming convention dedicated to St. Jude's, a children's hospital for cancer. Hence, any donations that go to charities are the most celebrated ones. Ninja's $100K collection went a long way toward helping the research institution.

1) DrLupo – $1 Million

Ben "DrLupo" is the final entry on this list. He obtained a total of $1 million in a charity stream in 2019, which is ten times greater than the next highest Twitch donation and is unlikely to be surpassed again.

Like Ninja, DrLupo, who has established himself among the most prominent content creators, used his platform to make a change. The donation was made by none other than Twitch themselves.

The donation was also part of a charity stream in which DrLupo pledged to raise a whopping $10 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

