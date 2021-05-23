5 Streamers who saved suicidal viewers on live stream

Over the years, there have been innumerable incidents where streamers ended up saving their viewers’ lives during live streams.

Top streamers tend to spend a large part of their time streaming. The majority of this time is spent engaging with their viewers, who, at times, might catch them off-guard.

The following article looks at incidents where live streamers found themselves engaging with viewers who had various mental health issues. The streamers responded with kindness and positive messages, and helped their fans through their problems.

5 times live streamers saved a viewer’s life

1. Faze H1ghSky1

Patrick “FaZe H1ghSky1” Bragaru is the youngest member of the FaZe clan, and is currently 14 years old. However, when a fan donated $1 to the streamer suggesting that he was going to “end it all” in some time, H1ghSky1 had a heartfelt reply, and immediately tried to talk the fan out of the decision:

“Buddy, don’t do it. Don’t do it, down1ow, please don’t do it.”

The streamer wanted the viewer to send him a personal message regarding his situation, and discouraged him from following through multiple times. The viewer later sent another donation with the message “goodbye.” It was later found that the viewer in question was fine, and did not try to hurt himself.

2. SypherPK

Ali “SypherPK” Hassan, the original Fortnite trap master, also received message similar to the one FaZe H1ghSky1 did. The streamer had allowed voice messages on his chat, and was stunned for a few seconds upon receiving the message.

He eventually responded, and encouraged the viewer to go and see a “specialist.” SypherPK was playing a Fortnite match, and seemed immediately shaken by the viewer’s message. He told the fan that things would get better for him eventually, and asked him to hang on.

“Whoever just donated that man, if you are serious about what you are saying, I highly recommend that you go and see a specialist.”

3. DrLupo

Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo is currently 34 years old and married to philanthropist Samantha Lupo and has a son named Charlie. DrLupo also found himself in a situation where one of his viewers donated some money and suggested that it was their final money-spending before ending “their life.”

However, DrLupo was immediately concerned and went on a heartwarming rant. He told the viewer that he would check his channel to make sure that the fan showed up for his stream the next day. The streamer asked the fan to call a suicide helpline number, and was glad to see that the specific viewer did show up for his live stream the next day!

When I watched @DrLupo tell a suicidal viewer he expected to see him in his stream the next morning and just stopped what he was doing to save this persons life. It was a beautiful moment and solidified my choice to follow him. #HappyGamer $apwilk1990 — Alex Wilkinson (@apwilk1990) July 15, 2020

4. TSM Daequan

Daequan “TSM Daequan” Loco makes this list ahead of other streamers such as Turner “Tfue” Tenney and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, who have both been involved in multiple charitable initiatives for the needy. However, TSM Daequan has talked a fan out of suicide not once, but twice over his streaming career.

As can be seen in the videos, the streamer did not only help out the specific viewers, but also gave professional and heartfelt messages about self-love on both occasions.

The streamer encouraged viewers to talk to people about their issues, and told them not to think about hurting themselves.

5. MrBeast

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson deserves a spot in this list on the basis of his philanthropic world alone. A simple search on Google will shed light on the innumerable philanthropic, charity-related giveaways and other initiatives that the popular YouTuber regularly hosts.

I want to build other channels like beast gaming and beast reacts so I can run my main channel at a loss and grow as big as possible. And then use my main channel’s influence to one day open hundreds of homeless shelters/food banks and give away all the money. — MrBeast (@MrBeast) August 10, 2020

He previously raised $20 million for the Arbor Day Foundation in late 2020. The foundation pledged to plant a tree for every dollar “no later than December 2022.”

He regularly holds giveaways for strangers, and recently started the “Beast Philanthropy” YouTube channel that documents his regular charity-related acts.