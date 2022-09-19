5 streamers who've allegedly scammed their viewers

Over the past decade or so, many streamers have attained celebrity-like statuses. With great influence and resources, they have been able to create content of their liking as well as their audiences. Having said that, a few influencers have taken a detour in their careers by getting involved in various scams and ruses.

Although there can be various reasons behind such actions, the primary motive has always been economic. Considering the fact that in today's world, monetary transactions have become easier than ever, many creators have been able to construct false pretenses to procure money from their audiences.

This listicle will talk about five such streamers who have allegedly scammed others.

5 streamers who have been involved in scams

1) ItsSliker

Twitch streamer ItsSliker is the first name on the list and also the most recent one. Over the past few days, the ItsSliker has been accused of defrauding his viewers and fellow content creators for thousands of dollars. Many viewers, including fellow streamer Mikelpee, have shared accounts of their stories. In one clip, ItsSliker can be seen pleading for a $1,000 loan to repay his bank.

With the clips going viral, he decided to come out and confess his transgressions. He admitted to stealing money from his audience and claiming to have lost it while gambling on different CS: GO weapon skins.

2) Ice Poseidon

Paul "Ice Poseidon" is no stranger to causing controversy. In July 2021, the streamer launched his own cryptocurrency titled CXCoin. Ice Poseidon duped his followers into investing in CxCoin, a platform he created for content creators to receive cryptocurrency donations, before pulling the rug from under everyone. He reportedly took $500,000 in total and allegedly purchased a Tesla.

His entire scheme was meticulously broken down by popular YouTuber Coffezilla, who had confronted him. In the video, Paul is seen admitting his false narratives and also claiming that he has no intention of paying back the money.

3) FaZe Clan

Similar to Ice Poseidon, the third entry in the list also comes in the form of a "pump and dump" scheme. In mid-2021, FaZe Clan members such as Kay, Jarvis, Teeqo, and Nikan, along with fellow YouTuber Rice Gum, decided to promote a charity-driven cryptocurrency called SaveTheKids.

Once the investments were made, the group decided to "pull the rug" and embezzle the entire sum of money. Coffezilla has also made a thorough breakdown of the entire scheme on his channel. As of today, all the aforementioned members have been suspended from the eSports organization.

4) Adin Ross

Garbey @mrmcshmuncle @lobbyfiller83 @ahdt_ @skaijackson @adinross You say he didn't know it was a scam but he said this in a later stream... @lobbyfiller83 @ahdt_ @skaijackson @adinross You say he didn't know it was a scam but he said this in a later stream... https://t.co/E8LPXzQEuu

Although not as apparent or malicious as the rest of the names on the list so far, Twitch streamer Adin Ross confessed to promoting a cryptocurrency called MILF Token. Influencers are usually paid the big bucks when tasked with promoting any product. Adin's case was no different.

In a stream in May 2021, the streamer revealed the fraudulent nature of the token he was promoting. During the live stream, he said:

"By the way, that MILF Token sh*t I did a while back? I already told you guys don't buy that sh*t. I got paid a bag to do that sh*t. Like, I don't give a f**k. I hope none of you guys actually bought it."

The MILF Token has lost an estimated 98% of its worth since Adin Ross endorsed it at the time of publication.

5) ANIS13K

Reveal Truth @RevealTruth6 Quand tu escroque ta communauté depuis plus de 4 ans en prétextant des "streams caritatifs" alors que su la totalité des dons que tu perçois de ta communauté qui elle, pense servir une noble cause, n'en est au final rien, mise à part une mascarade et de l'abus de confiance. Quand tu escroque ta communauté depuis plus de 4 ans en prétextant des "streams caritatifs" alors que su la totalité des dons que tu perçois de ta communauté qui elle, pense servir une noble cause, n'en est au final rien, mise à part une mascarade et de l'abus de confiance. https://t.co/naALZlFRZL

In early 2020, French content creator ANIS13K admitted to using the money he received from charity streams to pay off his debts. A Twitter account called "Reveal Truth" exposed the entire scheme of ANIS13K by contacting the NGO that the streamer had claimed to be donating to. The amount of money misappropriated by the streamer was not disclosed, but the NGO stated that no donations were received.

It was also revealed that ANIS13K had been stealing from the donated money for a number of years. Since the allegations emerged, the French content creator made a live stream explaining his side of the story and apologizing to his fans for making false claims about donations.

