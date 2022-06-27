5 Twitch streamers who won/lost millions gambling online

Gambling in the Twitch streaming community is not an unfamiliar sight. Multiple gambling organizations offer large sums of money to various streamers to promote or play their games live on stream.

Many content creators have often turned down the opportunity to earn big due as they do not want sponsorship affiliations with betting activities. However, a certain percentage of personalities are also open to receiving gambling sponsorships either because of the truckload of money or due to their addictions.

Fans have always had divided opinions regarding the entire thing. Most believe that gambling on livestreams can promote unhealthy lifestyle avenues. Many streamers refuse to engage in gambling for policy reasons, keeping in mind that many of their viewers may be minors.

Nevertheless, streamers gambling is not an unfamiliar sight, with many big-timers having won and lost lots of money.

Five Twitch streamers who experienced the best and worst of gambling

1) xQc wins world record 2.5 million

xQc is among the most popular streamers on Twitch, where he has racked up over 10 million followers. The Canadian has always had an addiction problem, but he recently announced a fully-fledged gambling-sponsored stream, which has divided opinions.

In a recent stream, while playing a virtual slot machine game called Joker Troupe, xQc managed to win a whopping $2.5 million from a wager of only $400. It is considered a world record in this particular slot game.

2) xQc loses over 800k due to server error

Sticking with the 26-year-old, Felix lost an astonishing $825,050 in a slot machine game called the Pragmatic Play's The Wild Machine in a stream.

Although initially in the stream, he could not win more than a few hundred to a thousand dollars, xQc managed a major sweep in the game's latter stages by picking up over $800K. However, his celebrations were cut short when he went on to refresh the page, leading to a website crash.

Due to the error, the internet star lost all the money he had won.

3) Trainwreckstv wins over $13 million in slots

During a stream in March, Trainwreckstv was streaming himself playing various slot machines and roulette games. The American is known for having lost lots of money previously, but in a lucky roulette game called Wanted: Dead or Alive, he saw his win increase by ten folds.

Trainwrekstv walked out with a whopping $13.95 million. Although he was extremely ecstatic with his newfound riches, he reminded his audience not to gamble away their life savings.

4) Summit1g loses $100k on betting website

Adding to the long list of popular streamers engaging in gambling, Summit1g lost over 100k dollars on a website-based betting site. The site he used was CSGODiamonds, where one diamond is equivalent to 1 dollar.

Summit1g went on to roll out various rounds of money, but in a few minutes, he lost all of his invested capital. He went on from having nearly 100k to only 300 dollars in his balance.

5) Adin Ross wins 1 million on stream

Adin Ross is another streamer often seen streaming himself playing on betting websites with his friends. Earlier this year, while playing a virtual Blackjack game at the virtual casino, Adin managed to earn himself a massive $1.1 million.

Initially, his balance was at a decent 200k. However, after his Blackjack win, Adin quintupled his earnings by 800k to take his total balance to over a million dollars.

Although betting can be a lucrative avenue for streamers to earn big money, it is essential to note that many content creators receive sponsorships from betting websites.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

