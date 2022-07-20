5 strongest ARs in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

Unlike SMGs, assault rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone tend to have a wider variety of utility. Damage tends to be greater but with a comparatively slower rate of fire. Each bullet hits with more force, not to mention a higher deal of range and accuracy.

Though with each passing season, the most potent assault rifles change, a small nerf to a single stat can drastically alter what tier an AR falls into.

Five ARs that can shred enemies in Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone

1)STG44

Only a handful of weapons, of any category, in Call of Duty: Warzone can claim to be an effective all-arounder; the STG44 is one. Looking entirely on the surface, it doesn’t necessarily have a weakness, per se. None of its stats could be considered weak.

While that may not win players over right out the gate, where the STG44 shines is with the perfect loadout. It makes the attachments all that more important. They can try going with attachments that improve accuracy and preferably more power.

2) Vargo 52

If accuracy and precision are favored over doing the most damage in a single shot, the Vargo 52 is what Call of Duty: Warzone users should run with. It may not deal exceptional damage compared to other assault rifles on this list but makes up with reliability.

The Vargo 52 handles well at every range, from close to far away, thanks to its accuracy, precision, and low recoil. A loadout that focuses on improving its ’s damage is ideal to use its excellent accuracy.

3) BAR

The BAR’s horrendous rate of fire in Call of Duty: Warzone can easily fool gamers. It’s definitely one of the worst, but those getting hit by a single shot from this gun will have a hard time ignoring it.

To make up for its terrible fire rate, the damage is incredible, in addition to being relatively accurate and having very low recoil. Essentially, any credible loadout will focus on improving the BAR’s damage further, better recoil and accuracy, and bigger magazines.

For those running Overkill, a good combo is the BAR and the Sten.

4) Cooper Carbine

Unlike the BAR, the Cooper Carbine in Call of Duty: Warzone is much better with fire rate. It is exponentially faster than the former and excels at medium-range fronts against multiple targets.

For starters, its damage is solid, along with good recoil control and mobility. Players won’t have much of an issue gunning down one enemy, only to move to the next right after.

Thye may go with attachments that focus on accuracy, recoil, and bullet velocity.

5) NZ-41

Despite getting a slight nerf, the NZ-41 still earns its spot as one of the most powerful assault rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone. It was slightly stronger when Season 4 dropped, but the latest nerf hasn’t put much of a dent into its usefulness.

Now it’s just a matter of using the right attachments. What the NZ-41 brings to the table is this: damage, recoil control, good range, and fire rate.

That alone makes it a great choice in just about any situation, so any loadout should focus on improving all of its strengths, especially recoil control.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far