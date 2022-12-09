5 surprising game announcements made at The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022 event held today was jam-packed with announcements about upcoming titles and never-seen-before trailers. The showcase lived up to the hype by coming up with some highly anticipated confirmed leaks, such as the announcement of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, for instance.

While the showcase started off with an absolute banger by revealing an engaging cinematic trailer for Dead Cells DLC: Return to Castlevania, The Game Awards 2022 did manage to pull off a few surprises as well. This list tracks down some of them.

Note: This list only reflects the writer’s views.

The biggest surprises at The Game Awards 2022

1) The Last of Us: Part 1 will soon come out on PC

This is arguably one of the most positive announcements at The Game Awards for PC gamers. PlayStation's exclusive action-adventure title, The Last of Us Part 1, which has acquired legendary status due to its emotionally moving storyline, will finally make its long awaited debut on PC on March 3, 2023.

2) Hades 2’s reveal trailer felt out of the world

Created by Supergiant Games, Princess of the Underworld is a rogue-like dungeon crawler that has a unique underworld full of dark mysteries and sinister magic. At the Game Awards 2022, the developers came up with an out-of-the-world trailer for the same, which came as a pleasant surprise and will surely leave you bewildered.

Hades 2 will soon be out on Early Access. Meanwhile, the game can be wishlisted on Steam and the Epic Games Store. It will be accessible across multiple platforms from PC to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch.

3) It’s time for some open-world Diablo fun

Anyone aware of the Diablo series will know that the popular action-RPG hack-and-slash game has some World of Warcraft vibes in it. After all, both the series were created by the same developer, Blizzard Entertainment. It’s been a couple of decades now, and both the titles accrued have a pretty loyal fanbase.

In a recently revealed showcase trailer at The Game Awards 2022, the developers revealed that Diablo 4 will have an open-world environment, which marks the first instance of the same in the franchise’s history. The title is set to be released on June 6, 2023.

4) Genshin Impact winning the Player’s Voice award

While Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, Forbidden Horizon West, A Plague’s Tale Requim and Stray competed for the most prestigious title – The Game of the Year award, the gaming community across the world tussled over two other games.

Surprisingly enough, the fight between Genshin Impact and Sonic Frontiers' fans became one of the most talked about issues.

Essentially, Genshin Impact won the category with 54% votes. However, things took an ugly turn when it was leaked on Twitter just a day before the event, self-proclaimed by some of the game's lovers that they had voted multiple times using bots.

Many feel that Sonic Frontiers should have won as miHoYo's title has been out for three years.

5) Elden Ring winning Game of the Year despite God of War Ragnarok claiming most categories

Elden Ring’s victory in The Game Awards 2022 came as a surprise, but not because the title didn’t deserve it. It’s totally the go-to open-world RPG game to try right now.

Elden Ring went on to win a total of seven nominations in this year’s TGA, while God of War Ragnarok led by a total of 10 nominations across various categories.

Santa Monica Studio's offering won six out of the 10 nominated categories, which included Best Narrative, Best Score, Best Audio Design, Innovation, Best Performing Voice Actor, and Best Action/Adventure.

However, it was FromSoftware's Elden Ring that clinched the ultimate Game of the Year award in the end, with four victories out of its seven nominations.

