5 things to expect from Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream

The Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream is scheduled to be broadcast on June 6, 2025, at 8 AM (UTC -4). This program is expected to reveal exciting new details regarding the upcoming content in version 5.7, including new characters, quests, events, and more.
While HoYoverse has officially revealed that Skirk and Dahlia will be the two new characters releasing in Genshin Impact 5.7, no other official information about this patch is available as of yet.
That said, leaks have already hinted at a plethora of content that players could get to experience in version 5.7 — all of which is expected to be announced during the Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream. This article provides a quick rundown of five announcements that you can expect to take place during the livestream.
Note: Some of the information in this article is speculative in nature.
5 announcements to look forward to during the Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream
1) New banners
Apart from new characters Skirk and Dahlia, Genshin Impact 5.7 is also expected to feature certain rerun banners. The following 5-star characters are expected to have their own banners in version 5.7:
- Skirk (5-star Cryo)
- Emilie (5-star Dendro)
- Mavuika (5-star Pyro)
- Shenhe (5-star Cryo)
The new characters Dahlia (4-star Hydro) and Yaoyao (4-star Dendro) will also be featured on the aforementioned characters' banners. Details regarding which character will be released in which phase should be announced by HoYoverse during the Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream.
2) New Spiral Abyss-like endgame mode
A new endgame mode that functions somewhat similarly is expected to be released in Genshin Impact 5.7. This gameplay mode is called Tumult Subduer, and will feature three different boss enemies. Tumult Subduer will possibly have a total of five difficulty levels, and players can choose which level to play on.
This new gameplay mode could be unveiled by HoYoverse during the Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream.
3) Redemption codes
A total of three redemption codes will be issued during the Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream. These can be exchanged for rewards such as Primogems, Hero's Wits, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and Mora.
Since these codes will be revealed at intervals while the special program is being broadcast, players are recommended to tune in and keep an eye out for the redemption codes, so as not to miss out on any freebies.
4) New Archon Quest
As already revealed in the promotional image for the Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream, a new Interlude Archon Quest featuring the twins and Dainsleif will be available in version 5.7. This will be Dainsleif's first appearance in the game since version 4,7, where he appeared in the Interlude Archon Quest "Bedtime Story".
More details regarding this new quest that is bound to drop a lot of new lore will likely be announced during the Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream.
5) New events
Plenty of new events will also be released during the upcoming version. These are expected to include a new edition of the Traveler's Tales event, wherein players can talk to characters and collect anecdotes, a chess-like gameplay event that will feature both PVE and PVP modes, and other combat events.
More information about these and how to play them will probably be revealed during the Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream.
