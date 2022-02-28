5 Things only noobs do in Clash of Clans

In Clash of Clans, players make lots of mistakes while upgrading their base from one Town Hall to another. Some of the common problems faced by players include having a lowerXP level at a high Town Hall base, having rushed walls, not enough resources, low-level troops, heroes, and more. In the gaming language, inexperienced players are referred to as noobs.

Pros (professional) gamers, on the other hand, in contrast to noobs, upgrade all the necessary buildings, troops, and heroes before moving on to upgrade their Town Hall. In this article, players are going to learn about five things only noobs do in Clash of Clans.

5 Things that noobs do which must be avoided while playing Clash of Clans

1) Rushed walls

Rushed walls (Image via Clash of Clans)

Having rushed walls in a base can be very fatal as it makes funneling and entry of troops into the base very easy. Successful funneling can easily lead to complete destruction of a base. Walls are a very essential part of base-making and even though they are unnecessarily costly, they must be upgraded.

2) Rushed troops and spells

Rushed troops and spells (Image via Clash of Clans)

Noobs might not upgrade their spells and troops, but they will face the consequences of not doing so when they try to attack a base of their level or while attacking mirror bases in Clan Wars.

It just gets too difficult to attack high-level bases with weak troops and spells because high-level defenses can take the troops out easily and can render spells ineffective.

3) Rushed heroes

Rushed heroes (Image via Clash of Clans)

One must never rush their heroes because heroes play a very important role when attacking or defending. Heroes are one of the strongest and most effective attack units.

With high-level heroes, a player can easily use good hero combination attacks like Queen Walks, which usually require level 20+ Archer Queen.

4) Rushed collectors

Rushed collectors (Image via Clash of Clans)

Noobs don't upgrade their resource collectors in Clash of Clans when progressing in the game, thinking that most of the loot comes from attacks and that's just partially true.

A maxed out collector can bring in lots of loot, which can get a player just the amount needed for another upgrade.

5) Rushed defenses

Rushed defenses (Image via Clash of Clans)

In Clash of Clans, rushed defenses are the worst. A Town Hall 10 player with rushed defense units as such can be demolished by a good Town Hall 9 player with maxed out troops. Upgrading each and every building is necessary because none of them are useless and each, as its own, plays a very important part in defending the base.

NOTE: This article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan