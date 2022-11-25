5 things you probably didn't know about Corpse Husband

Over the last couple of years, the YouTuber and Twitch streamer Corpse Husband has become a huge phenomenon on the internet, especially due to his uber-popular Among Us collaborations with fellow streamers Pokimane, Sykkuno, and Disguised Toast.

Known for his mysterious persona and deep voice, the YouTuber has over 7.5 million subscribers on the platform and has millions of fans from around the world who enjoy his game streams, storytelling videos, and music.

Corpse Husband doesn't really reveal much about himself, but over the years has talked about certain aspects of his personal life. Here is a list of five things that people might not know about the popular YouTube personality.

5 lesser-known facts about Corpse Husband

1) Randall?

Famous for being an anonymous faceless persona, there has been enough drama and contention surrounding Corpse Husband's face and name, especially the latter. As an extremely private person who has intentionally kept his identity private, there is honestly no evidence that suggests anything about his identity other than that he lives in California.

However, he did make fun of the situation on stream while playing Among Us. The YouTuber jokingly revealed that his name was Randall (which is almost certainly not his real name). Here is the entire joke about him being a car mechanic named Randall from Virginia:

"The name is Randall. Grew up in the Mid-East, Virginia. I work at an automobile shop. Come find me. You'll never find me. Randall from the automobile shop."

2) Dropped out of school when he was 12

In an interview with Anthony Padilla, Corpse Husband admitted to dropping out of school when he was in the eighth grade at the young age of 12. He also revealed that the decision was heavily criticized by his teachers, who apparently told him that he would never amount to anything in life unless he got a formal education:

"Given that I dropped out of school at 12, and my teachers all said I would be nothing and um, all my friends thought I was a drug dealer..."

As for the exact reason behind dropping out, in an Instagram Q&A, the YouTuber revealed that it was because he was not from an affluent family and thought he could do better in life without going to school.

(Timestamp 0:39)

Here's what he said in an Instagram story:

"I grew up extremely poor and decided at age 12 that I never want a normal life or a normal job or normal anything. So, I dropped out and promised myself that I would be successful by 21 or kill myself."

3) The truth about his voice

During the same interview, Corpse Husband revealed that his voice was not due to any underlying conditions that he had and that it wasn't fake either. According to the YouTuber, his unusually deep voice is mainly due to genetics:

"My voice is just primarily deep because- it's deep... I- genetics, I guess."

After joking about his family, he did admit that one illness of his may have slightly contributed to the deepness of his voice.

4) Chronic illnesses

On a much more serious note, while his voice may not be due to any disease, Corpse Husband does have a lot of chronic illnesses that are a frequent source of pain for the YouTuber. On top of suffering from anxiety, he has a condition where he suffers from light sensitivity, which is why he opts to wear an eye patch to reduce inflammation.

He also has fibromyalgia (a condition which is characterized by widespread muscle and bone pain), thoracic outlet syndrome (a medical complication regarding his nerve and blood vessels around his chest), GERD or gastroesophageal reflux disease (where the stomach acid repeatedly flows out into the esophagus, causing damage to the throat and chronic pain).

5) Gymshark put his song on a Times Square Billboard

While his collaboration with the popular singer Machine Gun Kelly is quite well-known, a fact that some people tend to forget is that his song E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE! was on a billboard in Times Square after winning the Gymshark Twitter competition last year.

As a popular YouTuber, Corpse Husband commands millions of followers on social media, and his fans made their presence felt when #GymsharkBillboard completion was held in February 2021. The most liked tweet would be featured on a New York Times Square Billboard, and Corpse Husband's fans were out in droves to make that happen, as the reply got more than half a million likes within a day.

