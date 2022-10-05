Corpse Husband face reveal: Is there a face reveal yet?

After the much-awaited face reveal of Dream, fans have now turned their attention to American musician and YouTuber Corpse Husband. Corpse remains among the few major content creators who are still virtually faceless. Being an online celebrity has its perks and benefits. However, with fame, many individuals have to compromise their privacy.

The story is no different when it comes to Corpse Husband's anonymity. He has previously stated that he suffers from bouts of anxiety. The 25-year-old YouTuber believes that the exalted perception of appearance has caused him to remain unidentified. Judging by his comments, it's not hard to see why the YouTuber has chosen to stay away from the camera.

Will Corpse Husband show his face?

The short answer is no. One should not expect a face reveal any time soon after evaluating Corpse Husband's statements on his mental health. Neither has the YouTuber indicated any plans to come out of the wilderness.

The American has, however, stated that the unveiling is an inevitable occurrence. In one interview, he even added that he fears his image will be leaked without his consent. He said:

"Realistically, it'll happen, inevitably against my will."

As stated earlier, he is critical of the elevated perception of the internet. Many people are swayed into perceiving only certain qualities as acceptable. Speaking about this, he said:

"A lot of people think it's like a business thing or a gimmick. I just deeply f**king hate my face, and people's expectations at this point are ridiculous and unachievable."

In another interview with Anthony Padilla, the content creator added:

"Last year was my breaking point with it, where I was just gonna like be less careful until it inevitably happened. And now, I feel like I have to be really, really careful again."

In the same interview, he stated that keeping his face concealed is the best choice for his mental health since he is reluctant to face judgemental comments once his face is revealed. He said:

"I feel like I would be happier in a world where I could be myself openly and not worry about hiding from everybody but I do think it's also the best decision for me because I don't think I could handle that many people, like, judging me at once."

Has Corpse Husband's face been leaked before?

In September 2021, several Twitter accounts began sharing pictures of an individual claiming it to be Corpse Husband. The person in the picture has long hair with a black tee. However, there has been no proof of whether it is an authentic picture or a hoax. The YouTuber himself has remained silent on the matter.

V0ID @irisspilledmilk CORPSE HUSBAND FACE DOZXED AND LEAKRJDJDJDKKD CORPSE HUSBAND FACE DOZXED AND LEAKRJDJDJDKKD https://t.co/s9rGPJGKsm

Weighing everything in, a face reveal from Corpse Husband appears to be a far-fetched possibility. The 25-year-old is not the only social media star that has chosen to remain anonymous. Other online personalities who have succeeded without ever showing their faces are Memeulous and VTubers such as Ironmouse and Gawr Gura.

