5 times Island Boys got into feuds with popular streamers

The Island Boys, comprised of Alex and Franky Venegas, have emerged as one of the most divisive and controversial duos within the online community. Also known as Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd, respectively, the two are a TikTok and hip-hop duo. The twin brothers have garnered attention for their controversial content and outspoken personas.

At just 22 years old, the duo has already established their presence on platforms like Kick, frequently featuring in various streams across social media platforms. This article will highlight five instances where the brothers sparked controversy while interacting with other streamers.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five times Island Boys found themselves in a feud with streamers

1) Feud with Jack Doherty and his girlfriend

The first incident on the list is a recent one, which occurred during Jack Doherty's stream on February 21, 2024, after the Island Boys had joined him for this broadcast. Tensions escalated when Franky Venegas was seen attempting to strike Jack Doherty during their car ride.

Adding fuel to the flame, the latter accused the rapper of allegedly hitting his girlfriend, McKinley Richardson, during the stream. Both Jack and his partner were seated near the Venegas brother at the time of the incident. It remains unclear whether McKinley was physically hurt. However, shortly after the altercation, the twins were removed from the van.

2) Jack Doherty gets slapped by one of the Island Boys

The second incident also involves Jack Doherty. In September 2023, the creator was conducting an IRL stream when he encountered the Island Boys. Judging from the footage, it appears that Jack was at a gathering of creators when one of the twins attempted to initiate a conversation with him, which Jack did not welcome.

One thing led to another, and the heated conversation quickly escalated into a physical altercation, with one of the twins slapping Doherty's face. It's unclear, however, what exactly sparked the dispute.

3) Storming out of the ImPaulsive podcast set

In December 2021, the Island Boys were invited as guests on the popular ImPaulsive podcast co-hosted by Logan Paul, Mike Majlak, and George Janko (who has since left). During their interview with the twins, George seemed to offer financial advice regarding their path to success.

However, the brothers seemed to have misinterpreted his intentions and took offense, leading to an argument with the co-hosts. This disagreement resulted in the twins storming off the set.

4) Called out by Jake Paul

Following the twins' dramatic exit from ImPaulsive podcast set, Jake Paul, who is a friend of George, shared his opinion on the Island Boys. Days after the incident, he criticized the brothers, even going as far as calling them "punks." He said:

"I feel for them, but not really. The difference is, they're punks. I think they are entertaining and I follow them and I love to see the stupid sh*t that they say.. .but they are punks."

Incidentally, Jake said this the same day as his fight with Tyron Woodley. During the event, the twins were reportedly evicted from the arena due to allegedly throwing shoes.

5) Konvy slaps Alex Venegas

The final incident to feature on this list occurred back in August 2023. It took place during one of Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on's" streams, where the Island Boys were guests. Another controversial streamer, Steven "Konvy," was also present during the broadcast.

Approximately three hours into the stream, tensions arose between Alex and Konvy, leading to a verbal confrontation, with both almost threatening each other. Matters escalated, resulting in Konvy slapping Alex before promptly heading towards the exit.