5 times streamers collaborated with celebrities on livestream

Be it on YouTube or Twitch, streamers are quickly becoming synonymous with mainstream celebrities. With some creators boasting millions of followers in a dedicated fanbase, it is not surprising to learn that these streamers have often caught the attention of celebrities and notable individuals.

On many occasions, celebrities have joined hands with streamers to appear on their channels, specifically on streams. Over the course of time, there have been several such notable cameos that have generated a lot of clicks.

This article will look to explore five such content creators who have had the opportunity to collaborate with mainstream celebrities.

5 streamers who were joined by celebrities

1) Ninja and Drake

The first entry to the list is possibly the most well-known one. In early 2018, popular Canadian musician/rapper Drake collaborated with Tyler "Ninja" to play Fortnite Battle Royale, which made for an epic feast for the fans.

The stream quickly went viral and had a peak viewership of over 630K, which was a record at the time for the highest number of concurrent viewers on a non-tournament stream. Following the incident, Ninja went on to gain more than 90K subscribers.

Drake was not the only celebrity to play with Ninja that day as American rapper Travis Scott was also seen teaming up with the Twitch star.

2) AOC plays Among Us with Myth, Pokimane, and more

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, or simply AOC, is a 33-year-old New York Congresswoman who happens to be into video games. It's not often that one gets to see a politician dabble in streaming.

AOC became among the first notable politicians to try out streaming when she joined an Among Us lobby featuring the likes of Pokimane, Myth, HasanAbi, and DrLupo, among others.

It wasn't the only occasion that she streamed, though, and has also played League of Legends on live broadcast.

3) IShowSpeed and Lil Nas X

The most recent entry to the list comes in the form of popular YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" and American rapper Lil Nas X. The duo appeared on stream earlier this week, during their visit to London.

Although the rapper only joined for a short period of time, both Darren and Lil Nas X went on to create multiple comical moments. Darren's stream with the rapper went on to get over 3.5 million views at the time of writing, making it one of the most popular creator-celebrity collaborations.

4) Kai Cenat and 21 Savage

Kai Cenat and 21 Savage's stream on the former's channel is the second most recent entry on this list. Earlier this month, the UK-born rapper was invited to the AMP House where he was seen streaming with Kai Cenat.

At one point in the stream, Kai and 21 Savage wagered against each other before playing a few matches in the NBA 2K23. For those wondering, 21 Savage managed to win both bouts against Kai Cenat.

Their boradcast went on to garner a lot of traction within the streaming community, with the duo producing a lot of reactions. The stream has garnered over 4.3 million views since it went live.

5) Aceu and Post Malone

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky For the past week Post Malone has been streaming Apex Legends on Twitch for the benefit of multiple charitable organizations alongside several Apex players, with a total of over $200,000 now raised. How can you not love this guy. For the past week Post Malone has been streaming Apex Legends on Twitch for the benefit of multiple charitable organizations alongside several Apex players, with a total of over $200,000 now raised. How can you not love this guy. https://t.co/uvSustkdsH

Earlier this year, Sentinels streamer Brandon "Aceu" had the opportunity to stream with popular singer Post Malone. The latter had organized a four-day Apex Legends streaming event for charity, where the streams were titled Gaming For Love.

In one of the broadcasts, Sentinels member Aceu was invited to play with the rapper. Post Malone, like many other celebrities, is an avid gamer who showed off his gaming skills during the stream, which included a clutch gameplay to take down three of his opponents during a skirmish.

The 27-year-old rapper managed to raise over $200K during the four-day charity event.

