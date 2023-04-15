5 times Sykkuno raged and lashed out during his livestreams

Known for his friendly and genuine personality, Sykkuno has grown to become one of the most popular streamers and YouTubers in the English-speaking world. Despite registering his Twitch channel in 2011, he only started streaming in 2019 at the behest of fellow streamer and OfflineTV member, LilyPichu. The Southern California native used to stream on Twitch every day to his four million followers.

He later announced his departure from the purple platform to YouTube after the former allegedly misspelled his name in an email.

Sykkuno initially started out as a League of Legends streamer before expanding his content to include popular gaming titles like Among Us, Minecraft, and Valorant. His streams and interactions with other popular streamers include humorous commentary. With his calm, wholesome, and laid-back demeanor, he has carved out a massive following on YouTube, where he currently has 2.89 million subscribers.

Despite his stoic and calm demeanor, there have been a few occasions that have seemingly gotten under the skin of the 31-year-old. This list explores the rare instances where Thomas has been seen raging on stream, albeit in his own calm way.

Exploring 5 times Sykkuno got angry on stream

1) Defending Scarra

The first entry on this list features Thomas entering god mode while playing League of Legends after members of the opposing team insulted fellow streamer and OfflineTV member, William "Scarra" Li. After the opponents hurled some distasteful remarks towards the former pro, Thomas uncharacteristically went silent and destroyed the top lane.

Though the act did not constitute a traditional display of anger, Sykkuno tryharding to defend his friend was one of the few times he could be seen visibly angry.

2) Rage-quitting in Minecraft

Prior to becoming a content creator for 100 Thieves, Leslie Ann Fu aka Fuslie was a member of OfflineTV. During one of her streams in August 2021, she was playing Minecraft's popular Pokemon mod, Pixelmon, with Thomas when he rage quit after his pocket monster was killed by a wild Pokemon.

Despite being six levels above the wild Skorupi, Sykkuno was brought down to very low health, prompting a visit to Nurse Joy at the Pokemon Center. However, before he could make the trip, he seemingly gave up and rage quit the game, stating he was going to get lunch.

3) Tricky Towers

The next entry on the list also features Sykkuno raging while playing with fellow OTV content creators and Valkyrae. While playing Tricky Towers, a physics-based tower-building game puzzle video game that relies on block building, he tried to beat Rachel by stacking up the higher tower before it fell down.

In his bid to "greed it" instead of 'playing it safe,' Thomas' tower ultimately fell, eliminating him in the process. The untimely demise of his tower led to the Vietnamese-American screaming, before smiling and sliding down his chair:

"What are you kidding me? NOOO"

4) Toxic fan interaction

During a livestream on April 24, 2021, Sykkuno was live for just about five minutes before he received a message from one of his viewers stating that he should end his stream.

This led to Thomas timing out the particular user in question for being "rude," before going about his regular-stream:

"I just started my stream like two minutes ago you already want me to end it? I'm just gonna time this guy out... That's that's rude."

5) Stream-sniped

In a now-deleted VOD and video, Sykkuno was left visibly angry after getting repeatedly stream sniped while playing Roblox. The broadcast in question went live on August 5, 2022, and featured Thomas playing with his friends Leslie "Fuslie", LilyPichu, and Miyoung. Following a couple of games of Fall Guys, the party shifted to playing Roblox.

During the latter title, Thomas noticed a stream sniper seemingly hacking their way to annoy and disrupt the former Twitch streamer's playthrough. It ultimately got under his skin, which prompted him to ask who hacks in a children's game, Further, he said that the user's name fit their behavior (Loser_gang) as they were indeed acting like a loser.

