5 tips for Dead Space remake's Impossible mode 

The Dead Space remake's Impossible mode is best for players who want to test out their trigger fingers. The classic horror series is famous for its relentless waves of enemies and the said mode takes things further by reducing the player's capability and damage output.

Amidst the ruins of a spaceship crawling with mutated necromorphs, the Impossible mode really draws out the need for focused gameplay and exciting anticipation.

5 tips for Dead Space remake Impossible mode

When it comes to the horror-survival genre, this game has a flexible range of actions you can take to defeat your enemies creatively. The Impossible mode will surely double down on players to do just that. So here are a few tips to get you through it:

1) Know the gameplay

Unlike the original Dead Space, the remake version offers the Impossible mode from the beginning and it thus doesn't need to be unlocked by completing the game once. However, it is advised to play the title on Medium/Hard difficulty once before attempting the Impossible mode, especially for first-timers.

The horror-oriented sequences have distinct attacking sequences that take a little time to get used to. It is a good idea to play through once to learn the habits of the various necromorphs, ambush points, and ways of handling multiple enemies before trying your hand at the Impossible mode in the Dead Space remake.

Another useful practice is to save your game after collecting useful items. The title lets you return to save points, which allows you to collect consumable items and return for a quick save.

2) Conserve ammunition

Ammunitions in Dead Space remake

It is a given for most shooting games that conserving ammunition goes a long way in a gunfight. The Dead Space remake provides plenty so that you can shred the necromorphs down to bite-size pieces.

But even that much ammunition can fall short in Impossible mode. So, it is advisable to collect and save as much as you can while out of combat to keep yourself ready for when chaos hits the deck.

Your arsenal will affect the type of ammunition you will find during the game. Unless you have a particular gun, its corresponding refills might not show up during your playthrough. Thus, having a few powerful weapons lets you find and store more ammunition instead of hoarding all types of weaponry in the inventory.

3) Abilities and equipment

Throughout the game, Isaac will find various pieces of equipment to help him through the story. One good practice is to memorize the quick equip buttons for the same.

Combat sequences in the Impossible mode will leave you with little room to catch your breath. So, surviving with that one life will require quick use of med-packs and Stasis rechargers against enemies. Committing them to muscle memory so that you can use them reflexively will go a long way in the game, especially with multiple enemies.

Power Nodes can be used to upgrade Isaac's RIG and increase abilities like Staisis, health points, damage, and more. Use them wisely to upgrade the important aspects of the RIG to suit your playstyle.

Different upgrade stations and stores can be found throughout the game. Spend time upgrading your equipment and weapons when outside combat.

4) Use the environment

Another major plus point of the Dead Space remake is the ability to use the environment to deal critical damage to enemies.

Stasis and Kinesis are two very important abilities for Isaac and using them wisely will get you through some really tough spots. Freezing the necromorphs in their tracks and cutting off their legs is a signature move for Dead Space's veterans, which is a very effective strategy. You can then proceed to death-stomp their faces without wasting ammunition.

The Kinesis Module is your best friend in the Dead Space remake. Not only will it help you find your way around the pleasant landscape of the game, but it will also let you use objects from your surroundings during fights.

Use the Kinesis Module to grab spikes, blades, and sharp objects and throw them at enemies. You can also rip out parts of dead necromorphs to shoot at other monsters. Exploding barrels can be very useful while taking down multiple foes. You can lure out enemies and clutter them near a barrel only to blast them for effective crowd control.

So, it is possible to take down small groups of enemies without firing your gun, which is also a great way to save ammunition.

5) Attack patterns and weak points

Necromorphs come in all shapes and sizes in the Dead Space Remake. Despite their fascinating but gory design, each of them has a few weak points and attack patterns that are exclusive to their types.

So, keep an eye out for distinct features like glowing parts, protruding tentacles, and more, and observe their combat styles. While most of them can be immobilized by cutting off their legs or whatever they use to move, some of them are more difficult to take down.

Hardened exteriors can make it difficult to shoot them down with bullets. These are the "tanks" and they will generally take up a lot of space on the screen. Others have different patterns of attack like speed, ranged attacks, self-explosions, and more.

Thus, while entering into combat, it is best to quickly scope out the field and determine the attacking styles of the necromorphs and also figure out an escape route if possible. If you are in a zero-gravity environment, use weightlessness for strategic advantages.

A look at all game modes in Dead Space remake

The Dead Space remake has a total of five difficulty settings - Story, Easy, Medium, Hard, and Impossible.

Story mode: This is quite a breeze in the park as Isaac's weapons deal more damage and the necromorph attacks are less effective. His oxygen supply is plenty for outer space objectives. Players can sit back and enjoy as the story pans out in this mode.

Easy mode: Similar to the Story mode, the damage that players deal is more effective than what is incurred. There's plenty of health and oxygen provided to explore the environment, and thus this mode is good for beginners to get a feel for the Dead Space remake.

Medium mode: This is the standard mode where players can enjoy the story and work a bit on getting those kills. The necromorphs are more resilient and Isaac's supplies are limited further. The Medium mode has a good balance of advantages and disadvantages.

Hard mode: This is where things get tough as Isaac's attacks do much less damage to the necromorphs than the previous modes. Enemies will not go down easy and will come back with more firepower. Resources are still as limited as the medium mode, and considering the gameplay, it is not recommended for beginners.

Impossible mode: This is the hardest type in the Dead Space remake and comes with its own set of obstacles. The enemies are as resilient as they are in the Hard mode and Isaac's attacks deal minimal damage. Players will be given one life and one save slot with the auto-save settings turned off. So, death in the game will be permanent.

Unlike other difficulty settings, players cannot change it at any point they want. A new game has to be started and played in the Impossible mode from start to finish.

These are just a few tips to get you started with the Impossible mode in the Dead Space remake that came out this January. It offers challenging gameplay and is thus an interesting type of gameplay to explore. Completing the title in this mode also has its own rewards, including a hand-cannon weapon, the Burnished suit, and some major bragging rights.

