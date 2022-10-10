5 tips to rank up faster in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 features a competitive game mode similar to its predecessor. Blizzard Entertainment

has carried over all of the modes and maps to its latest release with some tweaks made to the map pools. Players can choose to keep it casual or grind for ranks to prove their potential in the latest title.

Competitive mode offers players a high-stakes environment to test their skills against other players at the same level. A myriad of factors affect a team's winning chances in a hero-shooter game, some of which are within their control.

This article lists some of the most effective tips for Overwatch 2 players that will help them rank faster while improving individual gameplay as well.

Note: This is not a ranked list. The mentioned methods are subjective to the author's choice and can differ from person to person.

5 most effective competitive tips for Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 features a new five-member team format as compared to six-a-side in its prequel. A team of five players matches up to the current team standard for First Person Shooter games. Seasoned Overwatch players have expressed some discomfort with this change but have since adapted.

1) Premade teams

Having the comfort of trusting your back with a teammate is a boon we usually forget to acknowledge. A pre-made squad of five players will inherently perform better than the combination of random players put together.

An exclusive squad allows everyone to pick roles according to their individual strengths and preferences. It is paramount to balance a team’s composition with Damage, Support, and Tank class heroes, along with having dedicated roles for each player.

2) Communication

Information is a crucial aspect of winning any game. Without proper communication, players might as well be throwing away a potentially winning game. Overwatch 2 features a ping system for the team that can show locations on the map as well as enemy players on the screen when used. Communication is usually not an issue with a fully pre-made squad, but tends to be more so with random teammates.

The game allows for text and voice chat channels and it is important that players use these features to relay information. Overwatch 2 is more than just a point-and-shoot game and requires a circle of codependency to be maintained. Without the participation of even a single player, the tides can turn drastically against a team.

3) Hero mastery

Every player has a different playstyle. Overwatch 2 features a long list of heroes to cater to almost all participants. It is important for ranked players to have a main hero and role that they can use to their best ability. This can only be achieved with long hours of practice against other players and lessons learned from losses.

Having a main also allows your teammates to form their strategy and team composition around that choice to increase their winning chances. There are certain heroes that pair up well and can perform devastating combos with their abilities.

4) All roles mastery

Overwatch 2 has three categories - Tank, Support, and Damage. It is not always possible for a player to stick to their choice of role or hero in every single match. The circumstances and changing in-game scenarios require players to have a basic understanding of each role and how to use several heroes.

This can be easily achieved with a few quick matches in every role and hero. This also allows players to discover their innate talents in other heroes. Being a versatile player increases the winning chances of the team in multiple folds.

5) Guides and Tutorials

Overwatch was introduced in 2016, and Blizzard has made a few tweaks and balance changes for each hero to better fit the latest title. There are several guides and tutorial videos available for each and every hero, and players should tend to these materials to get a better grip on their preferred hero choices.

Watching professional players and breakdown videos can boost the understanding and decision-making skills of a player. This will in turn mature the overall playing style even further and develop deep perspectives.

Overwatch 2 caters to casual players and rank grinders alike. It has multiple game modes for the entire community to enjoy while allowing them to learn in chunks and pieces. Blizzard is currently ironing out any quirks left in the game to make the experience as flawless as possible. Expect more tips, tricks, and hero guides to be shared in the near future.

Poll : 0 votes