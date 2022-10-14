5 tips to win as a Survivor in Dragon Ball: The Breakers

In Dragon Ball: The Breakers, groups of survivors do their best to outlast and overcome Raiders. They are among the most powerful villains in the Dragon Ball franchise, including Cell, Frieza, and Majin Buu.

Since the survivors don’t have Goku, Vegeta, or Mr. Satan to rely on, they have to get by on much more mundane means. Thankfully, some of the legendary Z Fighter powers will be accessible to the survivors.

How to play and win as a Survivor in Dragon Ball: The Breakers

1) Practice using skills efficiently

Skills are an essential part of Dragon Ball: The Breakers. This allows you to travel a bit faster or evade the Raider. Knowing how and when to use these will separate the wheat from the chaff.

Among the travel skills players have access to, the Floating Device, Grappling Device, and Solar Flare are all handy. These aren’t abilities to throw around at the first sign of trouble, either. This will surely take practice, though; as players grow in experience, they will begin to learn how and when to use skills.

2) Keep a stocked Change Gauge

Although Survivors in Dragon Ball: The Breakers are weak, that doesn’t mean they’re defenseless. Through the Change Gauge, they can tap into the skills of a few of the anime’s heroes and use them to put the hurt on a Raider. They can also be used as a distraction or escape in a pinch.

In particular, by changing, players gain access to flight, which can let them escape, reach a downed ally, and get set up for success in other manners. Change Power cubes are essential, so try to focus on keeping a stocked gauge.

3) Focus on the objectives, especially in the early game

The Raiders are often weakest in the first few minutes of a match. This is an excellent time to harass them and spend time on their objectives. After all, this is a team-based game, so work together on objectives as often as possible.

Players should all focus on placing keys and helping their allies when possible. It’s not a bad idea to spend the early game doing whatever objective-focused gameplay you can before the Raider has a chance to power up and bring pain to the Survivors.

4) It’s not always the right play to immediately revive a downed ally

I know I just said to revive teammates, but sometimes, that’s going to be a bad idea. You have to consider the situation you are presently in. If a Raider downs a Survivor and leave them without finishing them off, it could likely be a trap.

On the other hand, you could be chased as a Raider, and an ally falls to their attack. Instead of turning to save them, it might be better to keep focusing on an objective. This could lead the Raider to stop fighting, so someone else revives the other Survivor. It is unfortunate to leave someone behind, but it could mean the difference between victory and defeat.

5) Spend time playing as a Raider, too

This serves two essential purposes. First, it shakes up the gameplay and gives you, as a player, something different to do in Dragon Ball: The Breakers. Playing as all of the various Raiders serves another very important purpose too.

Through this, you can learn the strengths and weaknesses of the Raiders. How do they move? What is their strategy going to be? With this knowledge, you can help lead the Survivors to success, knowing what the enemy is capable of. Plus, playing as Frieza or Cell could be a lot of fun

Dragon Ball: The Breakers releases on October 14, 2022, and brings 7-on-1 survival action, where groups of human survivors do their best to overcome the most ferocious villains in Dragon Ball history.

