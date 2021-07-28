5 Twitch streamers who ended up breaking down in tears on live stream

Over the last two years, Twitch and YouTube streamers have become a major source of entertainment for many on the internet. Simultaneously, the platforms have been primary sources of income for streamers who have experienced a spike in popularity.

Streamers are primarily entertainers, but at the end of the day, they are also human beings. While their lives might seem perfect to a digital audience, they also have to face their fair share of struggles, which have sometimes led them to break down on stream.

These five streamers were overcome with emotion on stream

5) NickcKelly

Twitch streamer NickcKelly broke down during a live stream after getting his first viewer on his Twitch stream almost an hour after starting. The streamer announced on Reddit that he would be hosting a live discussion on mental health on his Twitch stream. It was tough for him because nobody was there to appreciate his efforts, but he kept going.

Twitch streamer NickcKelly broke down after getting his first viewer (Image via NeveRStoP)

Naturally, when he got his first viewer after the 48th minute, he broke down, thanking the viewer for supporting him.

"I have my first viewer. Wow this is amazing, hi. I'm genuinely honoured to have you in my stream, you're my first viewer that I've had. I've been streaming for 48 minutes. And y'know it was starting to look a little, a little bleak. But you just made my day. I'm so glad to have you here. I feel like I'm going to cry man."

4) Ninja

Even the most popular streamers in the community get affected by the actions of others. The most prominent incident was when streamer Ninja broke down and lashed out after being stream sniped while playing Fortnite.

Ninja's Fortnite skin (Image via The Verge)

When he expressed anger, he received many comments accusing him of complaining about stream snipers without reason. Ninja lost it and lashed out further. He said that he had been playing the game for over half a decade, and he knew what it felt like to be stream-sniped.

3) Sykkuno

Sykkuno is popular as one of the sweetest streamers in the community. Naturally, the community was shocked when Sykkuno ended his live stream abruptly while playing Among Us with his friends Valkyrae and Disguised Toast.

Sykkuno cries during the stream (Image via The SportsRush)

It was just a mix of bad circumstances, as Sykkuno was already not in a good mental state that day. Unaware of this, his friends made him the target of all jokes that day, which got to him. His voice could be heard cracking before he ended his stream abruptly. His fellow streamers apologized to him after they learned of the situation.

2) Valkyrae

Valkyrae, too, was seen crying on her stream after their famous Among Us stream with Jimmy Fallon. Disguised Toast was excluded from that stream, which upset him quite a bit. However, Valkyrae spoke to him personally, which touched Toast, so he streamed about it.

Watching Toast's stream, Valkyrae could not hold back her tears and went on to praise Toast, saying he was one of the nicest people she knew.

Valkyrae during one of her streams (Image via TwitchBeat)

1) Pokimane

Pokimane is one of the most successful streamers as of now. But revisiting the time she won the "Best Streamer" award during the Shorty Awards. This left her in tears.

When she was on stage accepting the award, she was mocked and told that she made the wrong choice by dropping out of chemical engineering. The critics insinuated that she would not be a successful streamer.

Since then, Poki has won many accolades for being a streamer, but those words must have hurt a lot.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen