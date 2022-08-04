5 Twitch streamers who are former professional esports players

Many streamers who are presently popular on Twitch in 2022 have previously been esports gamers. Most of their gaming exploits have been associated with gaming organizations or individual participation. Twitch can boast streamers who have been around the competitive circuit for years.

However, being esports athletes means having a challenging schedule that keeps the players away from their families for long stretches. Additionally, many pro players retire due to declining mental health, and with the advent of platforms such as Twitch and YouTube, streaming often becomes a lucrative option for the players.

Esports and streaming share a symbiotic relationship

1) Ninja

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is easily one of the most recognizable names within the gaming community. He is the most followed streamer on Twitch, with over 18 million followers. However, before becoming a full-time streamer, Tyler tried his hand at competitive esports.

Ninja was a pro gamer for Halo and represented several organizations, including Cloud9, Renegades and Team Liquid. He played H1Z1 professionally as well for Luminosity Gaming. Blevins has also appeared on the Fortnite competitive scene, despite playing individually on this occasion.

2) xQc

Felix "xQc" is the second name on the list who used to be a professional esports gamer. The Canadian has well over 11 million followers on Twitch, but before settling into the life of a variety streamer, xQc used to be a pro Overwatch player for the American organization Denial Esports.

The 26-year-old was named the most valuable player of the Overwatch World Cup in 2017. Felix also represented several other teams, including Dallas Fuel, GOATS, Gladiators Legion, and Team Canada.

3) Shroud

Michael "Shroud" is easily among the most famous faces in the CS:GO competitive scene, having represented Cloud9 for several years. Although he recently returned from retirement, the newly recruited member of Sentinels adopted a full-time streaming career in 2017.

At the time of his retirement, Shroud was barely 23 years old. However, the streamer recognized that his skills could be better showcased on platforms such as Twitch, where he has garnered over 10 million followers. He quickly became popular with his PUBG streams but now tries his hand at Valorant.

4) Myth

Ali "Myth" is the second streamer on this list who blew into popularity due to their Fortnite streams. He was a professional Fortnite player for now disbanded the TSM team alongside fellow Fortnite players Daequan and Hamlinz.

Unfortunately, two years after the team had formed, TSM relinquished themselves from the competitive Fortnite circuit. Both Daequan and Hamlinz have been inactive for a long period. None of these impediments stopped Myth from having a successful streaming career. Prior to his exclusive deal with YouTube, Ali racked up over 7.4 million followers on Twitch.

5) NICKMERCS

Nick "NICKMERCS" Kolcheff began his career as a professional Gears of War player before switching to Fortnite in early 2018. He made his debut by gaining his first-ever victory in the Friday Fortnite competition. He was briefly a member of the esports organization 100 Thieves before leaving for FaZe Clan in May 2019.

Nick has also received exclusive offers from other streaming platforms but chooses to stay on Twitch, where he has over six million followers. He presently plays various other games, including Call of Duty: Warzone. Nick is well known in the gaming community as the founder of MFAM, being one of the closest-knit communities.

