5 underrated family-friendly Nintendo Switch games with a focus on co-op

The Nintendo Switch is a treasure trove of unique gaming experiences across many renowned franchises. Interestingly, co-op titles see a particular emphasis.

In fact, the portable/dock hybrid setup is made to facilitate on-the-fly co-op play. Just hand over one of the Joycon controllers to your buddy and settle down for a quick clash.

With that being said, the console is the ideal party supplement. Pick up one of the many great co-op experiences on the Switch and gather your friends and family around for a good time. So here are five co-op games on the Switch with a family-friendly focus so everyone can join in on the fun.

Nintendo Switch is a co-op game heaven

1) Luigi's Mansion 3

The Super Mario franchise has birthed many exciting spin-offs, but none stand out like the horror-themed Luigi's Mansion series. The 2019 installment takes place after Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon on the 3DS, following the ghost hunting adventures of the iconic green brother, Luigi.

This time, he goes on a vacation with the gang to The Last Resort, a luxurious 17-floor hotel. He soon discovers that things have gone wrong, with everyone missing and the place being run over by spirits.

Armed with the Poltergust, a ghost-sucking contraption, he must eradicate the ghosts and take down King Boo.

In keeping with tradition, the horror aspect has a comical tone to it. But it's the gameplay that sees improvement over the predecessors.

The single-player portion also features a two-player co-op, letting a friend control Googi, a doppelganger made by Professor E. Gadd. This goo-like rendition is weaker than Luigi but has unique abilities of its own, like slipping through grates.

Then there's the multiplayer DLC pack, possessing a couple of game modes. This includes a co-operative team-based ghost clearing expedition and another PvP, competitive, focused endeavor.

For a title that has sold over 11 million copies, it sure doesn't come up much in co-op game discussions about Nintendo Switch games. Regardless, it's a great Halloween pick for chilling with friends.

2) Cruis'n Blast

The first Cruis'n game since the 2008 Nintendo Wii entry, last year's Cruis'n Blast is a flashy and speedy arcade racer for the Nintendo Switch. It's incredibly over the top.

There's not just "cars" (including a Triceratops and helicopter) that can do wheelies, spin, and flip, but also the whacky track design, with non-stop chaos ensuing around players. The visuals are an unrelenting assault of color on the eyes as users blaze across tightly-packed tracks across various tracks and difficulties.

The series of over two dozen tracks boasts collectibles to find and various game modes like Arcade Mode and Time Trials to engage in.

The game, developed by studio Raw Thrills, was released in 2017 after the developer approached Nintendo to ask if they could obtain rights for an arcade entry. That's right, Cruis'n is a first-party Nintendo IP.

As arcades are a thing of the past these days, we're here with the Switch port in all its 1080p 60 FPS glory.

Coming to the multiplayer aspect, there is a 2 to 4 player split-screen local only. However, this runs with an unlocked frame rate, usually around the low 30s for 4-player chaos.

Fans of arcade racers who need a break from Nintendo's Mario Kart must try this one. Local play is also a great way to teach your siblings a lesson at breakneck speeds.

3) Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Amidst the roaring success of Nintendo's Super Smash Bros games throughout the years, there have been countless tries by developers around the world to emulate the same thrill. This ended up with more than a handful of platform fighters that bear an uncanny resemblance to the Big N's crossover franchise.

Slap City developer Ludosity tried to incorporate popular characters from Nickelodeon's catalog into the fighting game scene. The result? Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, also made in conjunction with Fair Play Labs. Released last year for all major platforms and PC, it also is a Smash Bros clone. The game features over 20 characters from acclaimed Nickelodeon shows like Spongebob Squarepants, Avatar The Last Airbender, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The gameplay is similarly combo-based with different moves depending on directional inputs. Each character is also largely distinct in their moveset, often mimicking the shows they originate from. Similarly, stages also have their own flair.

On the PvP aspect, there are online and local skirmishes with up to 4 players. But if nothing else, the brand appeal of the IP is immediately bound to suck even non-gamers in.

4) Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

You might be thinking, "A Marvel game? Underrated?"

For a console exclusive game to an already niche game series, that does seem to be the case. Developed by Team Ninja of Ninja Gaiden and Nioh fame, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is the latest entry in the Ultimate Alliance series of brawlers.

The Nintendo-published entry follows the band of Marvel heroes in a brand new plot against Thanos and the titular Black Order as they strive to collect the Infinity Stones.

Gameplay is a hack & slash-based affair, with up to four players battling hordes of oncoming enemies and bosses in linear missions across various locales from the franchise. Each hero has different movesets, playstyles, and abilities, diversifying the gameplay. Play as one of 30+ Marvel characters, like Spider-Man, Wolverine, Star-Lord, Doctor Strange, and more.

Each of the four abilities can be chained with other heroes, granting possibilities for huge damage chains and combos.

Like Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, it should appeal to franchise fans and is a great way to have fun with three other players locally. Just be sure to grab extra controllers.

5) Guacamelee 2

How many Metroidvania games out there have co-op? None came to mind besides the criminally overlooked Guacemelee and its 2018 sequel.

Guacamelee 2 takes place seven years after the first game's events, with returning luchador Juan Aguacate. The new plot has alternate universe shenanigans, with Juan having to save the world from a newly corrupted luchador's menace.

Heavily rooted in Mexican folklore, Guacamlee 2 retains the humorous tone and weird characters the series is known for, including the chicken transformation ability. The game is a 2D platformer with lots of backtracking, challenging platforming, and a heavy focus on beat-em-up combat.

To make the battle even more bombastic, gamers can engage in up to 4-player campaign co-op as different characters.

The unique aesthetic and light-hearted vibe make it an ideal choice to show off something quirky to your buddies. Indie developer Drinkbox Studios have improved upon an existing gem, and that deserves attention for being a high-quality experience.

Edited by Ravi Iyer