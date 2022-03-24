With the advent of the Hogwarts Legacy game, developer Avalanche Software expands upon the works of not just creator J.K. Rowling. But in addition, they also indirectly pay homage to the developers who previously made tie-in games for the Harry Potter movies.

It would be a lie to say all of them are good. However, there are certainly a handful of intriguing installments that break the tradition of bad movie cashgrabs.

With that being said, here are some more movie-based games throughout the years that are surprisingly decent given how unpopular they are. The list is in no particular order.

5 underrated movie tie-in games that are aren't half-bad

1) Scarface: The World Is Yours

There aren't many GTA clones out there, but this is one of them - and also a good one. Scarface: The World Is Yours is a third-person action-adventure game released in 2006 for PC, PS2, Xbox and in 2007 for the Wii. It is a reimagining of all sorts of the 1983 film of the same name.

Here, players control Tony Montana as he attempts to take down rival gangs and establish his own influence over the drug flow throughout 1980s Miami.

Since it is a GTA-inspired game, players will also get to roam around an open world, drive around in vehicles and trade drugs to establish his empire. The handful of gangs will also do their best to thwart Tony's plans so he whips out his guns for some action-packed gun fights.

The developer, Radical Entertainment, also worked on cult classic titles such as Simpsons: Hit & Run and Prototype, so it's no surprise it ends up being above average.

2) Transformers: The Game (2007)

The iconic sci-fi series featuring vehicle transforming into robots has been popular since its inception, so a movie installment was expected. What is surprising though, is that the developer, Traveller's Tales, made this one and they're famous for their work on the LEGO offerings.

Transformers released in 2007 for PC, PS2, PSP, PS3, Xbox 360 and Wii. It follows the events of the movie that launched the same year. Players can play as both the good-guy Autobots and the evil Decepticons in a destructible open-world city.

The AllSpark has been discovered on Earth, so the two alien-robot factions must duke it out for control over the artifact that is the source of life for the Transformers. Players can turn into vehicles to drive around the city (like Bumblebee's muscle car) and turn into their robot forms on the fly, allowing them to shoot and use melee against threats.

So appropriately, there are racing and combat segments to break up the pacing. It's not a particularly deep title, but what's there is surprisingly fun in a way.

3) Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game

The Scott Pilgrim series is another underrated media franchise. Originally conceived as a graphic novel, it saw a comedy-action movie release in 2010 called Scott Pilgrim vs the World. Scott Pilgrim, a band artist, falls in love with delivery girl Ramona Flowers - this leads him to having to defeat her seven exes before he can date her.

Ubisoft @Ubisoft Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition



OUT TODAY 🤘 Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete EditionOUT TODAY 🤘 ⚡ Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition ⚡OUT TODAY 🤘 https://t.co/a6HDG752sG

The console adaptation was released in August of the same year and dared do it a bit differently. Whereas movie tie-ins were usually low-effort projects made for a quick buck, Ubisoft went all out to deliver a beautiful beat-em-up sidescroller for PS3 and Xbox 360.

It followed the plot of the movie and featured tight action reminiscent of Streets of Rage. Players control 4 different characters, including Scott and Ramona throwing hands against many whacky foes. It was pulled down from console digital storefronts due to licensing issues, but saw a 2020 remaster for PC, PS4, XB1 and Switch with all content.

4) Kung Fu Panda

The 2008 movie was a blockbuster hit and it spawned a movei tie-in by publisher Activision. Kung Fu Panda is a 3D action title which follows the chubby panda Po on his journey to prove his worth as the Dragon Warrior. The original PS3/360 version was made by the now-defunct Luxoflux Corp, while Beenox ported it to PC. The key highlights here are the visuals, which are surprisingly well-animated for a movie followup, and they hold up even today.

The gameplay sees Po proceed through areas collecting coins and beating up baddies with hack and slash gameplay. The lineup of moves is decently varied and can be upgraded by spending the aforementioned coins. There's boss fights and platforming to spice up the gameplay too but the game's biggest crutch are its constant reliance on QTEs. Despite that, it manages to provide a somewhat engaging enough experience. It's on PC, PS2, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii and DS.

5) Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

The third entry in the charming Ice Age animated series brings the prehistoric animal friends to the dinosaur age as a subterrenean area was discovered, flourishing with numerous large reptiles.

The game was made by Eurocom for PC and consoles, and is a fun romp through many locales with different mechanics. There are multiple characters to play as, each with unique traits for each segment, but most of the time will be spent as Sid the sloth and Buck the weasel. The core foundation involves platforming, collectibles and combat.

Sid, for example, can ground pound and roll on a snowball. Meanwhile, Buck has access to prehistoric weapons like a whip and fruit-launching rifle. Environments feature puzzle and platforming sections, as well as different enemies to take down. Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs launched in 2009 for PC, PS2, PS3, Xbox 360 and Wii. It also has a Nintendo DS version that's a completely different experience.

