"When will GTA 6 come out?": GTA 5 fans unhappy with new next gen update

GTA 6 is all that matters to the community once again. The GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced Edition and its Online counterpart have received some scathing reviews in recent weeks since its release on next-gen consoles.

Many fans are frustrated with the new game even though it is far more graphically enhanced. It has not been extended in any way, shape, or form.

This article will discuss why fans are already back and wonder when GTA 6 will be released after such a disappointing recent launch.

GTA 6 is and should be at the forefront of fans' minds

Watching the fan-made trailer in the YouTube video above should re-ignite any GTA fan's fire for GTA 6 after a let-down over GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced. The proposed trailer shows images, graphics, and ideas almost beyond comprehension.

It looks like the dream version of the next game that many players have in their heads. Fantastic production quality also plays a massive part in this impressive video.

It was surprising and unsurprising when Rockstar let gamers know that production was only underway earlier this year. Thanks to many GTA 6 dedicated news and leak pages on Twitter, there is a lot of info out there discussing the subject that goes back a long enough time.

GTA 6 News @GTA6NewsLeaks NEWS: GTA 6 DEVELOPMENT TIME!



According to analyst Micheal Patcher, Grand Theft Auto 6 has been in development since 2014.



Even armed with this information about the game from 2014, it does nothing but tell gamers that they have been waiting at least eight years for more detailed news. This, they already know unequivocally. Yet still, one common question is being asked by countless GTA fans worldwide that are falling on the dead ears of Rockstar.

Zachary Yost @zyost11 I wonder when GTA 6 will come out?



For years now, players have already started to poke and prod Rockstar for some update on the most highly anticipated game. Many people lost patience with the gaming company, and some of these cracks and frustrations started to show in 2021 while everyone was locked down.

The truth is that the GTA Trilogy: Definitive edition and the GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced Edition were both extremely underwhelming.

Rockstar's recent Tweet at the start of February indicated that the game was underway, leading many to formulate new timelines for the game's release, beginning with the idea that fans would receive a GTA 6 trailer towards the end of 2022. This would also hint at a 2023 or 2024 release date.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



One thing is for sure, even with this tidbit from Rockstar. Fans have pretty literally started counting the days until the release. As far as the community is concerned, the day can never come too soon.

With the two most recent big "GTA re-makes" in the past six months, the remastered GTA Trilogy and Expanded & Enhanced, both being more misses than hits, Rockstar will pull some magic out of their hat concerning trailers and news about GTA 6 going forward.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar