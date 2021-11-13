5 ways how the GTA Trilogy has disappointed fans thus far

As great a concept as the GTA Trilogy was, it has ultimately disappointed many fans.

Asking for $59.99 for a remaster of three old games is a tough bargain, especially when the GTA Trilogy is plagued with numerous issues. Unsurprisingly, this has led to many voicing their concerns online.

That's not to say that the game hasn't entertained its fans thus far. In fact, there are plenty who enjoy the game and the nostalgia it invokes in them. Still, it's worth noting that the GTA Trilogy is widely panned in various online communities a day after its initial release.

Five ways in which the GTA Trilogy has disappointed fans around the world

5) Take-Two going after modders

Axel Evarix @MisterSheeple Take-Two Interactive is suing the team behind RE3, a GTA3/ViceCity cleanroom reverse engineering project. This is legal but T2 is trying to sue them anyway



For this reason, DON'T buy the new GTA Trilogy. T2 does not deserve money from their fans while they take some to court



🧵 Take-Two Interactive is suing the team behind RE3, a GTA3/ViceCity cleanroom reverse engineering project. This is legal but T2 is trying to sue them anywayFor this reason, DON'T buy the new GTA Trilogy. T2 does not deserve money from their fans while they take some to court🧵 https://t.co/LhJ7WHdyYl

It's pretty easy to see why Take-Two has taken such an aggressive stance toward modders in recent years. Notably, it's mods for the original three games that comprise the GTA Trilogy.

Some of these mods look on par or even better than what the GTA Trilogy offers. As those mods are free, it makes sense why Take-Two would go after them. However, it only served to disappoint fans of these mods.

4) Some songs ended up being cut

tanis 🏳️‍⚧️ @tanisthelesbiab The last thing I have to mention about the GTA Definitive Trilogy is that... THERE'S POSSIBLY EVEN MORE CUT MUSIC



THE GAME IS CALLED THE DEFINITIVE VERSION AND YOU DONT HAVE ALL THE MUSIC The last thing I have to mention about the GTA Definitive Trilogy is that... THERE'S POSSIBLY EVEN MORE CUT MUSICTHE GAME IS CALLED THE DEFINITIVE VERSION AND YOU DONT HAVE ALL THE MUSIC https://t.co/Ee3eKo1wKJ

Ports of old GTA games tend to have this problem, so it's not exclusive to the GTA Trilogy. That said, it's still incredibly disappointing for fans of the cut songs, as they won't be able to hear it in-game without manually putting it back.

Fans should keep in mind that dozens of songs have ended up being cut. It's not like new music was added to replace the omitted ones, either. Hence, the GTA Trilogy soundtrack is essentially a downgrade compared to the original games.

3) Performance issues

LastKnownMeal @LastKnownMeal Is anyone else having strange framerate dips in GTA Trilogy? It could be just me but it goes from 60 to 28 to 50 to 30 and so on. I am running this on 3070 Ti. Is anyone else having strange framerate dips in GTA Trilogy? It could be just me but it goes from 60 to 28 to 50 to 30 and so on. I am running this on 3070 Ti. https://t.co/XismR1tzde

Day one launches tend to be rough for many video games. Unsurprisingly, the GTA Trilogy has also been susceptible to various performance issues. Some of them range from framerate drops to graphical glitches.

When it works well, it feels nice. However, the issue is exacerbated on the opposite side of the spectrum. Overall, it makes the GTA Trilogy feel inconsistent. That's not even mentioning how some platforms run the game worse than others.

2) Art direction

Arguments of a remaster versus a remake aside, many fans wanted the GTA Trilogy to look as impressive as possible. There are some brilliant moments in the game that look substantially better than the original titles. However, there are also horrifyingly ugly character models that stand out in a bad way.

Anybody who has spent five minutes on Twitter already knows the common examples like Denise and Candy Suxxx. The art style has been the subject of numerous debates, with many fans slamming the GTA Trilogy for not doing what the Mafia Remake did.

1) Being literally unplayable

El Chamuco @jalpztst20 @RockstarSupport Over 11 hours now... worse thing is, not only can I not buy the Definitive Edition Trilogy, but I also cannot play the Rockstar Games I have and already paid for. Guess we should wait a couple more hours and see if you guys care enough to let us play? @RockstarSupport Over 11 hours now... worse thing is, not only can I not buy the Definitive Edition Trilogy, but I also cannot play the Rockstar Games I have and already paid for. Guess we should wait a couple more hours and see if you guys care enough to let us play? https://t.co/zyuoIKrzq1

Annoying bugs are one thing, but being unable to play the game at all is another. Many spent $60 on a single-player game that they could not play due to Rockstar Games having some technical difficulties.

Players being unable to play a game for over a day is unforgivable. Rockstar Games is a wealthy company with tons of resources at their disposal, so having something this egregious preventing players from enjoying their games is mind-bogglingly frustrating.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

