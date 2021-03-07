Since Generation II, the roster of menacing Dark-type Pokemon has continued to expand.

In Pokemon Sword and Shield, Dark-types are aplenty. Some of the most powerful Dark-types in the game are Tyranitar, Scrafty, and Umbreon. They do the category proud.

Like any typing in the franchise, though, there are some Pokemon who don't represent the category very well. There are some Dark-type creatures who are utterly underwhelming.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 most underwhelming Dark Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Mandibuzz

Image via The Pokemon Company

Mandibuzz is outshined in just about every way by its counterpart, Braviary. With a Flying/Dark-type combination, it has a tricky Fairy-type weakness.

While Mandibuzz has good HP, Defense, and Special Defense, its attacking skills are subpar. There are many Pokemon that could withstand its offense and simply chip away until its defense finally gives in.

#4 - Liepard

Image via The Pokemon Company

Liepard is a very notable Dark-type Pokemon. It definitely should have been given more of a chance to be dominant. It has a pretty generic moveset and only excels in the Speed department. It looks cool when running behind the in-game trainer. Other than that, though, it doesn't have much to be proud of.

#3 - Malamar

Image via The Pokemon Company

Malamar has a very odd Psychic/Dark-typing. It is a squid without a Water-typing. It has two weaknesses in the form of Fairy and a double weakness to Bug. With such a powerful type combination, Malamar should be way stronger than it is.

Some of the most useful Psychic and Dark moves are usually Special moves, where Malamar has a low base stat of 68.

#2 - Thievul

Image via Game Freak

Thievul is a Dark-type introduced in Sword and Shield with its pre-evolution Nickit. The Fox Pokemon is as generic as it gets. It would have been better off as a Normal-type Pokemon. That way, it wouldn't have the Bug and Fairy weakness.

Thievul's stats are nothing to admire, and its moveset is one fans would expect from a Dark-type. There is nothing that stands out about Thievul.

#1 - Morpeko

Image via Game Freak

Morpeko is pretty popular, but it is also a Pikachu rip-off. The Electric/Dark-type is known as the Two-Sided Pokemon because when it gets hungry, it enters its Hangry Mode.

The Hunger Switch Ability changes the typing of its signature Aura Wheel attack. Its stats are a bit laughable. Players love Morpeko for its personality and not much else.