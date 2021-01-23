Some Dark-type Pokemon are the meanest around, while others are as underwhelming as can be.

The likes of Tyranitar, Houndoom, and Greninja strike fear into trainers when the discussion of Dark-type Pokemon pops up. There are many top tier Pokemon with the Dark-typing.

With those juggernauts on the Dark-type roster, it is hard to remember some of those that are underwhelming. Like any Pokemon type though, Dark-type has plenty of creatures that don't stand out.

5 most underwhelming Dark Pokemon of all time

#5 - Alolan Raticate

Raticate is a fan-favorite Normal-type Pokemon. When the journey entered the Alola region, Rattata and Raticate were found to be Normal/Dark-type there. That makes them even weaker to Fighting-type moves. Not much has changed from its original form to the Alolan form. It is a bit uglier, but the moveset barely differs and it serves no greater purpose.

#4 - Thievul

Thievul is a beautiful Pokemon in concept and design. It is the typical fox as a thief trope that many forms of media portray. Its tail and its mask are awesome. When it comes to being a useful Pokemon however, it fails. The moves it has access to can be done better by just about any other Dark-type. It is best to catch it for collection's sake and move on.

#3 - Mandibuzz

Mandibuzz definitely got the short end of the stick when it came to Generation V version exclusives. Black and Black 2 saw Vullaby and Mandibuzz. White and White 2 got the obviously better pair of Rufflet and Braviary. Being completely overshadowed by Braviary is what makes Mandibuzz underwhelming. The Dark-type aspect just happens to be a side effect.

#2 - Morpeko

Morpeko has a lot of fans, but truthfully, it is another Pikachu knockoff. The spotlight feature of Morpeko is its Hunger Switch Ability. In battle, it switches to Hangry Mode. All that does it make it look mad and changes Aura Wheel from an Electric-type move to a Dark-type move. There is nothing that makes this Pokemon stand out other than its appearance for those who are fond of it.

#1 - Spiritomb

There really isn't much to be said about Spiritomb that hasn't been said already. As a Ghost/Dark-type, it gets the distinct honor of being underwhelming for both types. Spiritomb doesn't have a pleasing appearance. It isn't good in battle. It hasn't had any spectacular appearances in the anime or movies. Spiritomb is as pointless and underwhelming as they come for Pokemon.