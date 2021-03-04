Grass-type Pokemon are found all throughout Sword and Shield, with a variety of strong and weak creatures.

Each Pokemon has their usefulness, but not all are as useful as others. Some of the strongest Grass-type Pokemon can be found in Sword and Shield. This includes Flapple, Rillaboom, and more.

Some pretty underwhelming Grass-type Pokemon also appear in the most recent iteration of the games. They simply can't compete with the top tier Grass-types in the Galar Pokedex.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 most underwhelming Grass Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Shiinotic

Shiinotic has decent Special stats, but everything else is pretty lackluster. It also has five weaknesses, with a double weakness to Poison since it is a Grass/Fairy-type Pokemon. Its movepool is pretty standard when it comes to its typing. Nothing really stands out.

#4 - Trevenant

Trevenant has a good Attack stat. Five weaknesses are its downfall. As a Grass/Ghost-type, one would expect Trevenant to be an extremely powerful Pokemon. Especially based on its intimidating design, It has alright Abilities, but again, there is just nothing that stands out for this Pokemon that looks like it should be a monster battler.

#3 - Gourgeist

Gourgeist makes it to this list for similar reasons to Trevenant. It has five weaknesses, but has solid base Attack and Defense stats. Trick-or-Treat is a fun signature move, but it is very unique. It adds the Ghost-typing to whatever Pokemon is targeted. That could make for some stellar plays, but a Pokemon with that kind of power should be even more incredible. It just doesn't cut it.

#2 - Maractus

Maractus has never really been an outstanding Pokemon, and it continues to remain underwhelming in Sword and Shield. Its Special Attack is okay, giving it the chance to use some of the more powerful Grass-type moves. Unlike the other Pokemon on the list so far, Maractus has awesome Abilities. It is everything else that makes it underwhelming. It is fairly slow, meaning it won't be able to put its Special Attack to use before being knocked out.

#1 - Cherrim

Cherrim actually has two forms, an Overcast Form and a Sunshine Form. It is only an appearance change. It gains nothing from being in one form or the other. Cherrim has some pretty awful stats, with its highest base stat being Special Atk at 87. Flower Gift is its Ability, raising its offensive stats in harsh sunlight. That just isn't good enough when there are Grass-type Pokemon who can do it way better.

