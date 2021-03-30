5 most underwhelming Ground Pokemon from Johto

Ground-type Pokemon, often known for their physical power and being genuine counters to Electric Pokemon, got a reasonably small pool of new Generation II additions.

The choices for this list were limited purely to new Pokemon introduced in Generation II. There weren't too many new Ground-type Pokemon introduced in the Johto region, however, so the options for this list were relatively slim.

Nonetheless, it was put together as best as possible within the confines of the limited selection.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top five disappointing Ground Pokemon from Johto

#5 - Piloswine

Piloswine (Image via Game Freak)

Piloswine isn't necessarily bad. It's actually pretty decent as far as Ground-type Pokemon in Generation II go. However, its typing leaves something to be desired defensively.

The only two types it has any resistance to are Poison and Electric. Every other type is either neutral or super-effective, leaving Piloswine open to just about any attack.

Advertisement

Even if its stats were better to make up for the lack of resistances or if its speed stat was better, Piloswine probably would have still been on this list. This is because Steelix is the only Johto Ground-type addition left to take Piloswine's place, but it is outstanding in Generation II. But at least Piloswine could have been better.

#4 - Quagsire

Quagsire (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Quagsire is an overall solid Pokemon whose biggest strength is only being weak to Grass-types, which is already a lesser-used type in Generation II. Unfortunately, as far as Ground-types in Gold and Silver overall go, Quagsire doesn't perform a Ground-types job quite as well as some others.

It has excellent potential as an attacker, which is the most prominent role for the offensive Ground-typing. However, Quagsire needs a Belly Drum to do so but doesn't have the speed to back a play like that up most times. And without that Belly Drum, Quagsire falls short of Ground-types like Marowak and Nidoking.

Advertisement

Overall, Quagsire works just fine and has a fun design but isn't as effective as other available Ground-types.

#3 - Donphan

Donphan (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players get precisely what they're expecting with a Pokemon based on an elephant: a beefy Pokemon that hits hard in a pinch. However, that's also just about all that the player will get.

Donphan, unfortunately, falls very quickly to special-type attacks, which both of its weaknesses happen to be. And while its attack stat is exceptional, its speed is atrocious, and it gets out damaged by Marowak. Plus, as far as defensive Pokemon go, both Steelix and Rhydon outclass Donphan.

It is a good, straightforward Pokemon that's still worth considering but outclassed in several ways.

#2 - Pupitar

Pupitar (Image via ABSOLUTEWEAPON on DeviantArt)

Advertisement

Honestly, expectations were never that high for Pupitar in the first place. It's an intermediary evolution between the hard-to-find Larviatar and the tyrannical Tyranitar, which already lowers expectation quite a bit. Still, though, even for an intermediary evolution, Pupitar is not terribly outstanding.

From a design perspective, Pupitar is fairly lacking. It makes sense that a "pupa" Pokemon would have no arms or legs, so while still lame, it's understandable. But why is it that the transition between a small dinosaur Pokemon to a giant one is a pupa? A pupa that different in color from the near-identical pallets of its evolution and pre-evolution? It doesn't make much sense.

Oh, and Pupitar is only slightly beefy despite its pupa-aesthetic, and it boasts 4x weaknesses to both Grass and Water. Those points are pretty bad as well.

#1 - Gligar

A Gligar group (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gligar is likely the only Pokemon on this list that genuinely deserves to be called underwhelming.

The Flying and Ground-typing of Gligar is incredibly unique and provides excellent coverage overall. However, with middling stats (apart from its defense stat, oddly enough) and a singular, genuinely worthwhile move in Earthquake, Gengar just can't live up to its typing.