Normal-type Pokemon are assumed to be the weakest typing and a handful of them truly live up to that moniker.

Underwhelming is a term that can describe many Pokemon. No matter what type they are, there are creatures that don't live up to the standards of the most powerful.

The Normal-type category already gets a bad rap and is labelled "boring" or "uninspiring." The likes of Snorlax, Exploud, and others help combat that negative stance, but some don't help them much.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 most underwhelming Normal-type Pokemon of all time

#5 - Zangoose

Zangoose looks as intimidating as can be. A mix between a cat and a mongoose, is best known for a generations-long feud with Seviper. That's really it, though.

Some compare it to the ever-violent Vigoroth, but smaller and less incredible. That is its downfall. Zangoose does nothing to stand out among the various normal type Pokemon with claws and anger.

#4 - Kecleon

Kecleon was one of the very first Generation III Pokemon revealed. The hype surrounding it was huge, and it eventually proved to be a major letdown. Many thought it would have various forms and types to choose from or train it to become.

Instead, it received Color Change. That makes it the type of move it was just hit with. Protean is its Hidden Ability, which changes its type to the move it used. That's not bad, but ultimately not what fans expected

#3 - Furret

Out of all early-game Pokemon, Sentret's only evolution is probably the worst. Furret doesn't do much to make it worthwhile.

Sure, kids will play the games and get excited when one of their first creatures evolves. Eventually, though, they'll find out it isn't any help in the long run. This Pokemon is better suited to fill the Pokedex and stay out of the battle team.

#2 - Bouffalant

There is a list of Pokemon that look like they belong in the same evolutionary line. Taurus, a powerhouse of Generation I, sincerely looks like it could evolve into Bouffalant. But it doesn't.

That leaves another buffalo-themed Pokemon on the roster. Taurus excels in every area that Bouffalant does and doesn't. That makes this Normal-type extremely underwhelming.

#1 - Sawsbuck

Evolved from Deerling, Sawsbuck changes forms with the seasons. It has a Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter form. That is one of the cooler concepts for a Pokemon.

Generation VI and onward, however, only allows the Springform to be caught, and the seasons mechanic has been discarded. That took a wonderful Pokemon who might not have been the best in other areas and sucked the momentum right out of it.