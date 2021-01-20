5 most popular Normal Pokemon of all time

Normal type Pokemon may seem basic much of the time due to the type, but plenty fit a unique niche compared to other options.

One of the best parts of the Normal type is the defense that is associated with it. The Normal type has one of the lowest defensive weaknesses out there, and many options have both high HP and high defense. It's no wonder Normal types hold gyms all the time in Pokemon GO.

On top of that, Normal Pokemon are one of the most common types, but some stand out among the long list as the most popular.

Five most popular Normal Pokemon ever

#5 - Arceus

Arceus was introduced in Generation IV and is known as "The Original One" or something akin to Pokemon God. This Mythical Normal type is slightly misleading as it can technically change to any type it wants to with the right items. It's something only Pokemon God could pull off.

However, Arceus is still a base Normal-type and is perhaps the most imposing and powerful within the category.

#4 - Porygon-Z

The final evolution of the base Pokemon, Porygon-Z is another Normal-type that is unique compared to others. Porygon is a virtual Pokemon made by man, but its physical body is what Pokemon trainers face. As the story goes, Porygon stands alone.

Porygon-Z is a far more sleek looking version of the blocky base Porygon and isn't a bad pick for a team. The only reason it may have been held back a bit was its lack of presence in the anime. But that also could have added to the mysterious side of the Pokemon.

#3 - Ditto

The next few entries on this list are from Generation I, which shouldn't be a surprise. Normal types from the original generation have continued to stand the test of time as truly unique or beloved characters. Ditto isn't necessarily as dear as it is unique, but everyone remembers it.

Ditto is essentially a Normal-type purple blob that can take the form of other Pokemon. It can even breed and create eggs with that Pokemon type when transformed. The Pokemon has made plenty of appearances over the years and is one of the first Normal types that players think of.

#2 - Eevee

Eevee is the cute dog Pokemon of Generation I, and players still love the Pokemon. Aside from looking adorable, Eevee can evolve into eight different types depending on the method used. For example, a water stone makes a Vaporeon, and leveling it up with high friendship at night will create an Umbreon.

Eevee has continued to receive new types to evolve into over the years, and players love it.

#1 - Snorlax

Behind Pokemon like Pikachu, Snorlax could be considered a poster child of the franchise. Everyone knows the sizeable sleeping Pokemon that can take a hit.

The anime made it even more popular, and now, everyone knows and loves the Pokemon, despite any flaws it may have.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views.