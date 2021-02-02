Water-type Pokemon are the most stacked category of any typing, and Kanto has plenty of them.

The journey began in Kanto, and every Pokemon from that region holds a special place in fans' hearts. That doesn't mean they are all special in other ways, though.

Some Water-types like Lapras and Gyarados absolutely demolish the competition. Others are just Pokedex fillers that were super cool when first introduced but now fall short compared to the others.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 most underwhelming Water Pokemon from Kanto

#5 - Kabutops

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Kabutops evolves from Kabuto after the Dome Fossil is revived. While it has decent stats in the attack and defense departments, it is underwhelming due to its typing. Omanyte and Omastar are far better choices.

There are several Rock-types and Water-types with singular typing that can do things so much better than Kabutops. They also don't have the massive weakness to Grass-types that its dual-typing does.

#4 - Dewgong

Image via The Pokemon Company

Dewgong is a disappointment. As an Ice/Water-type, it is completely outclassed by Lapras. In the first generation, there is only one Lapras available.

Once it is obtained, Dewgong is best left in the PC Box as a Pokedex completer rather than a traveling companion. There is just nothing special about it compared to the other Water and/or Ice-type Pokemon from Kanto.

#3 - Kingler

Advertisement

Image via The Pokemon Company

Kingler is actually quite popular after appearing in the anime as one of Ash's Pokemon. It has some use these days due to its Gigantamax form.

Prior to all of that, however, Kingler was quite underwhelming among the Pokemon from Kanto. Kingler doesn't stand out in any way. Some of the other Water-type Pokemon are just better choices.

#2 - Seaking

Image via The Pokemon Company

Seaking looks goofy after evolving from the elegant, and just as underwhelming, Goldeen. Its stats are pretty balanced all around but are super low.

Balanced doesn't always mean they're good. It isn't fast. It isn't tanky. It isn't powerful. Seaking is average at best in all categories, from design to battling ability.

#1 - Psyduck

Image via The Pokemon Company

Poor Psyduck. At least its evolved form, Golduck, looks intimidating. Psyduck, on the other hand, looks completely lost and helpless. The name is Psyduck with a "Psy," and it isn't even a Psychic-type Pokemon.

Misty's Psyduck is a special case, as its headaches make it extremely powerful for some reason. That doesn't translate to the games or any other Psyduck though.